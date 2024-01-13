90 Day Fiance spoilers: Ashley and Manuel get hot and heavy in a restaurant bathroom

90 Day Fiance newbies Ashley Michelle and Manuel Velez Rojas can’t keep their hands off each other.

Despite their tumultuous relationship, Ashley and Manuel have discovered the best way to bond with each other, especially after their frequent fights: makeup sex.

In a preview clip from Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiance, Ashley and Manuel get into yet another argument, this time in a public parking lot with Manuel’s friend, Jonathan, sitting nearby.

Manuel clarifies to Ashley that he doesn’t want to fight with her, and as he gently adjusts her tank top strap, he asks her, “What can I do?”

“I want you to come with me,” Ashley tells him. “Let’s just do this, okay? Let’s go.”

Manuel catches on to Ashley’s hint as the lovebirds head inside a nearby cafe.

Once inside, Ashley locates the cafe’s restroom and tells Manuel, “I think here’s good, right? Here?”

90 Day Fiance spoiler: Ashley and Manuel get it on inside a cafe bathroom

As TLC’s camera crew follows them inside, Ashley and Manuel close the bathroom door behind themselves as Jonathan is seen aimlessly walking around the parking lot, seemingly aware of what’s about to go down inside.

Next, the camera pans to the sign outside the door while panting and moaning sounds can be heard from Ashley inside the bathroom.

Jonathan admits to producers that it’s a “really awkward” moment as the bathroom door vibrates while Ashley continues being vocal.

Soon enough, Ashley and Manuel finish their bathroom business and do their walk of shame back to the cafe, looking refreshed and happier than they were in the parking lot just minutes prior.

Ashley claims she had to use the bathroom and ‘needed some company’

Outside the cafe, producers drill Ashley about what just went down. When asked what they were doing in the bathroom, Ashley claims, “We talked, and then I had to use the bathroom.”

Ashley can’t contain her laughter, and in between laughs, she jokes, “I just needed some company.”

90 Day Fiance viewers may have caught a quick glimpse of the scene in the previews at the end of last week’s episode.

In the preview, Ashley admitted, “Sex doesn’t make all the problems go away, even though it’s a good time.”

Ashley and Manuel have no issues in the bedroom

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, this couple isn’t shy about their very active sex life.

Ashley told Entertainment Tonight that she and Manuel have even “dabbled in sex magic.”

Despite their very different backgrounds regarding faith — Ashley is a self-proclaimed witch, and Manuel is a Catholic — the two have no issues bonding in the bedroom.

So, what exactly is “sex magic?” “Oh, it looks like a number of different things… a little bit of sigil work, little bit of mantra work,” Ashley explained.

“You put it underneath the bed or the pillow, you get after it. [Works] every single time,” she claimed.

Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.