90 Day Fiance spoilers: Are Mike and Natalie back together?

Natalie Mordovtseva and Mike Youngquist are at a crossroads in their marriage. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance fans have become very familiar with Mike Youngquist and Natalie Mordovtseva’s relationship over the years and things are getting even more complicated.

Natalie is currently starring in Season 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life after leaving Mike and moving to Florida after only six months of marriage.

The pair are still legally married despite Natalie publically dating while Mike has been rumored to be dating.

Natalie and Mike were originally featured on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance followed by Season 8 of the flagship show and then Season 6 of Happily Ever After? This is Natalie’s second season on The Single Life and Mike has made appearances on 90 Day Diaries. Now it looks like both of them are revisiting their relationship.

Amidst the war in Natalie’s home country of Ukraine, Mike sent Natalie money to help get her mom out of Ukraine and to Bulgaria. This gesture caused Natalie to rethink what went so wrong in her relationship with Mike and prompted her to travel back to Sequim, Washington to get collect her things and have a sit down with Mike.

During this week’s episode of The Single Life, Natalie’s reconnection with Mike will be explored as both of their feelings, consciences, and hopes for the future will be left on the table.

Natalie Mordovtseva wants Mike Youngquist back

When Natalie goes to Sequim to confront Mike, they will end up sitting down and talking about their relationship.

Natalie will tell Mike that she loves him and make apologies to him, saying, “I made a huge mistake leaving Michael. We care for each other and if, for example, we decide to come back to each other, I will do my best to fix it.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Mike will remind Natalie, “I waited a long time, Natalie. I’ve just waited — sat here. That part really hurt me, you know?” adding, “At the end of the day, you made your bed. You went out and wanted to follow your dreams, and you did. It just cost us.”

Natalie suggested the idea of moving back in with Mike to try and make their marriage work but told him to take his time in making a decision.

Mike was taken aback by Natalie’s desire to rekindle what they had and he said privately, “I never thought Natalie would want to get back together.” Further saying about their sit-down, “We actually had our best conversation ever. Natalie really opened up to me and apologized — and I think that was long overdue.”

Mike added at the end of his thought on the situation, “I still love Natalie, but I don’t know. Is she thinking about us? Or just thinking about herself?”

Are Mike and Natalie together today?

Natalie and Mike may be headed toward a possible reconnection on The Single Life, but are they back together present day?

Natalie was spotted filming in St. Petersburg, Florida last week, which could mean that she will be a cast member yet again on a future season of The Single Life. It could also mean that she is filming for something else.

Neither Mike nor Natalie have made any hints or announcements on social media about getting back together either, so it’s hard to say how their meeting really went and whether they decided to try a relationship again.

90 Day: The Single Life airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.