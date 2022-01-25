90 Day Fiance spoilers: Are Ella and Johnny still together?

Ella Johnson and her Chinese boyfriend, Johnny, are the latest couple to join the 90 Day Fiance franchise. Pic credit: TLC

With Johnny’s arrival to the US constantly being delayed on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Ella Johnson was tired of waiting for her Chinese boyfriend.

Previously criticized for her self-proclaimed Asian obsession, the latest episode showed the pair chatting over video chat about the latest change to their scheduled meeting.

It’s clear there are some cultural differences between the two, as Johnny wanted to delay his trip due to COVID-19 concerns.

Citing emotional trauma for his constant change of plans, although she did love him, the Idaho native explained if Johnny couldn’t commit to coming, she would have to move on.

Are Ella and Johnny still together?

While we still don’t know if the China native made his way to Ella’s farm in Idaho, it seems like things between the two are looking good.

Recently posting the international lover as her “Man Crush Monday,” it looks like things are looking good between Ella and Johnny in the relationship department.

Despite the backlash Ella faced early on in the season, the comment section was filled with encouraging messages, with some even defending Johnny’s choice not to travel.

Ella isn’t convinced Johnny’s parents are happy with them being together

Finally, having a flight booked to Dubai for his quarantine before arriving in the US, Ella’s heart broke when he informed her that he wanted to push back his trip.

Thinking of the worst-case scenario, Johnny explained over video-chat, “Like if I got an infection in America, there, the bill from the hospital gonna be very, very expensive. I’m gonna go bankrupt.”

The 34-year-old single dad added, “If I get sick, then I cannot provide to my family.”

Confused because he bought an Haz-Mat suit and is fully vaccinated, Ella asked Johnny if his parents played a part in postponing his trip.

While Johnny affirmed his American girlfriend that wasn’t the case, Johnny told producers in a confessional that it was true his parents have major concerns about his relationship forming with Ella.

The teaser for the next episode shows a stressed-out Ella explaining to a family member that she has only one other option for her relationship with Johnny.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.