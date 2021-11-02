90 Day Fiance spoilers: Are Alina and Steven still together?

There may be proof as to the relationship status of Steven and Alina. Pic credit: TLC

A 90 Day Fiance sleuth found apparent proof that Steven and Alina are currently living together based on their social media postings.

90 Day fans have really taken to Alina for her mature and sweet nature while Steven has quickly become a top 90 Day villain for his gaslighting tendencies and hypocritical actions.

As of the latest episode of The Other Way, Alina accepted Steven’s marriage proposal despite her unhappiness with Steven’s untrustworthiness in her eyes. There is still plenty more drama to come this season and it could affect Steven and Alina’s engagement.

Based on the popular fan page’s findings, however, it appears that the pair are still in each other’s lives and possibly even living together.

One 90 Day Fiance sleuth found possible proof that Alina and Steven Johnston are still together

@youreroadchuckness, a popular 90 Day fan page that often uses detective work, compared Alina and Steven’s recent Instagram story posts and assessed that they are staying in the same place.

They shared still images of Steven’s posts showing a recognizable-building and pointed out some similarities between Alina’s posts which were also included below Steven’s. They added a comment on the collage picture saying, “Proof Steven and Alina are living together.”

They followed up the pictures with the caption, “Sorry if I’m the bearer of bad news, but I have a proof Steven with a V and Alina Shaimardanova are living together in the same apartment complex in Antalya. The unusual electric power tower is the key on identifying that place.”

Alina did not heed her mom’s warning about Steven Johnston on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

Alina’s mother went to Turkey from Russia to visit her daughter and Steven to make sure that Alina was alright, but she was not happy with anything she saw from Steven.

Alina’s mom arrived right as Alina and Steven were in the middle of a fight about him hooking up with other girls, with at least one of those being while Alina thought they were exclusive. She shared some details about the fight with her mom at that time which soured her already wary view of Steven.

After Alina let her mom know Steven wasn’t a virgin in front of Steven, that was the nail in Steven’s coffin for Alina’s mom who thinks that he is a hypocrite who acts immaturely and strangely. She let Alina know she wanted her to come back to Russia with her but ultimately left the choice up to her daughter to make.

Alina chose to stay with Steven and her nervous mom went back to Russia hoping Alina would figure out what’s best for her on her own.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.