90 Day Fiance spoilers: Are Alina and Caleb still together?

Without a doubt, Alina and Caleb are one of the most controversial couples to come from the 90 Day Fiance franchise. The couple chatted online for over a decade before meeting face to face, and since then, it’s been a rollercoaster of emotions and drama.

The most recent episodes of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days showed the duo getting more comfortable with one another as they spent time in Turkey. They took things to the next level when their relationship became sexual and intimacy became a priority.

Despite the shift from online pen-pals to bedroom buddies, there’s not much proof that this couple is still going strong. Caleb’s social media posts only show highlights from their time in Turkey, and many of the pictures were seen in past episodes of the show.

Alina’s social media accounts are only focusing on her music. The most recent post including Caleb was posted in December and was simply a promo for the show. It doesn’t look like these two are spending much time together anymore.

Secrets and scandals threaten their relationship

From the beginning, many fans were rooting for Alina and hoping things with Caleb would end in a happily ever after. Before long, the support faded as more about her life was revealed.

Recently, some of her old social media posts with racist content resurfaced. Everyone was looking to Alina for answers while she tried to make excuses and shift the blame.

If that wasn’t enough, Alina was also lying to Caleb about the status of her relationship with her ex. She never told him that she was still living with her ex, and it took her friend, Elijah, spilling the beans for the truth to come out.

Caleb was obviously upset when he learned the truth. He tells Alina that living with her ex wasn’t the biggest problem, but instead, it was the fact that she hid it from him. Now he’s unsure of what else she could be hiding.

Is this the end for Alina?

Reports say TLC is done with Alina and will edit her out of the remaining episodes this season. If that’s the case, it will be interesting to see if Caleb will also remain on the show. Without her there, how would TLC justify his scenes?

And if Alina is off the show, it could mean another shift in her relationship with Caleb. Do you think he would continue to be supportive of her?

So far, neither has commented about Alina’s future on the show. In her latest Instagram post, Alina says, “Lesson of the day: don’t forget to give a benefit of a doubt to seemingly obvious things.”

Do you think the caption is innocent, or is she alluding to something?

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC.