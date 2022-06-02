90 Day Fiance spoiler: Yve is worried Mohamed will expect her to convert to Islam to save their relationship

Mohamed is hopeful that Yve will convert to Islam. Pic credit: TLC

Yve is worried that Mohamed will force her to convert to Islam on the next episode of 90 Day Fiance.

Given their very different backgrounds and their 23-year age gap, Yve and Mohamed seemed an unlikely couple this season on 90 Day Fiance.

Mohamed hails from Egypt and is Muslim, while Yve lives in America and cherishes her autonomy, something they are finding out clashes in their relationship. Mohamed’s religious beliefs forbid Yve from dressing the way she normally does. He also made it clear that she is not permitted to be alone in a room with another man and expects her to treat him as though she’s his mother.

Yve worries that Mohamed will expect her to convert to Islam on 90 Day Fiance

In Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiance, Mohamed and Yve visit a mosque in her hometown of Albuquerque where she hopes he can find a community of Muslims to help him feel more at home while living in the US. However, Yve is worried that Mohamed will ask her to convert to Islam.

“I think that the people at the mosque were very nice, and I’m glad that Mohamed will have a Muslim community here. But a part of me is worried that he’ll expect me to convert to Islam,” Yve revealed during a solo confessional. “So, that makes me feel a little uncomfortable.”

As Yve and Mohamed left the mosque and walked to their car, they stopped in the parking lot for a minute to talk about the day. Mohamed took the experience as a hopeful one.

“Who knows? Maybe this is the first step for you to convert to Islam,” Mohamed told Yve, who took a few seconds to respond.

“I don’t have any plans of converting,” she told him.

During his solo confessional, Mohamed admitted that he wasn’t happy about Yve not wanting to convert.

Mohamed expresses disappointment over Yve’s reluctance to convert

“I’m really disappointed that Yve doesn’t want to convert to Islam because she still doesn’t understand the culture and uh, I was very open with Yve from the very, very beginning about what I expected from her… about her clothes and stuff like that.”

“Know that I will always support you wanting to have a religious life in whatever religion you choose, but I want the same,” Yve told Mohamed in the parking lot.

However, during his solo moment, Mohamed was very stern about what he wants: “She has to sacrifice these things for me because I wouldn’t marry any person who doesn’t prioritize my needs. And maybe she needs to become a Muslim for this relationship to work out.”

