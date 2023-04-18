90 Day Fiance spoiler: Oussama tells Debbie she’s mentally ill as they discuss their future

In Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Oussama becomes upset with Debbie Aguero as she continues to talk about plans for their future.

Debbie and Oussama are one of the more unique couples to join the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

Despite their 43-year age gap and vastly different cultures and upbringings, Oussama and Debbie fell for each other, bonding over their shared love of the arts.

Debbie made the nearly 5,000-mile flight from the U.S. to Morocco to start a new life with Oussama as they plan to get married.

In a clip from the April 23 episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way — titled The Glow Soon Becomes Ashes — Oussama hurls insults Debbie’s way when she presses him to open up more about their future plans.

While seated outside and engaging in painting projects together, Debbie pushes the issue, and Oussame is clearly annoyed.

Oussama complains that Debbie wants to talk about their plans every day and points out that he just wants to paint and relax. Meanwhile, Debbie is tired of being told that they’ll “talk about it later.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way spoiler: Debbie and Oussama get into a heated argument over their future plans

“You said that I would come here and you would love me and take care of me and you would prove it, and now it’s like, you’re just kind of like, ‘Oh, shut up, Debbie, I don’t want to, talk to the hand,'” Debbie tells Oussama.

Oussama continues to look annoyed, calling out Debbie for wanting to do “everything right here right now.”

“We are just starting. We do not do everything in one day,” Oussama fires back before asking Debbie, “Are you crazy?”

Oussama calls Debbie ‘sick’ and ‘mentally ill’

Oussama continues, “We not do everything in one day. You are sick. You have, like, mental illness or something.”

Debbie is shocked to hear Oussama’s accusations and tells him that he’s acting “real cold-blooded” in the moment.

Oussama doesn’t back down, though, and expresses that her pressing the issue is making him feel angry and hurt — but he’s not the only one feeling hurt.

Debbie admits that she’s beginning to doubt her decision to leave her family behind and move to Morocco to be with Oussama. That’s when he fires back, shocking her once again. Oussama takes charge, telling Debbie that she will bring him to the U.S., where he will work, and they’ll start their future together.

“This is our plan. And I will, from this day, never change it. If you don’t accept this, we can stop all this,” Oussama adds.

Last week, viewers watched as Debbie met Oussama’s parents, and their meeting went surprisingly well. Debbie was welcomed with open arms, and it looked as though everything was falling into place.

Now that Debbie ruffled some feathers by planning for her future with Oussama, it’s unclear if their relationship will stand the test of time or if they’ll go their separate ways. There’s still more 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way to come this season, so stay tuned to find out.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.