90 Day Fiance spoiler: Nicole and Mahmoud ponder whether love is enough to keep them together

Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way will show the Season 4 finale as well as Part 1 of the Tell All.

Nicole and Mahmoud El Sherbiny have faced a multitude of relationship issues this season.

American native Nicole moved to Egypt to live in Mahmoud’s homeland, but the transition has become too much for her to bear.

During last week’s episode, viewers watched as Nicole propositioned moving back to the U.S. and Mahmoud joining her.

In Sunday’s finale episode, seen in the Instagram clip below, the couple discusses their future together and ponders whether their love for each other is enough to keep their marriage alive.

Mahmoud and Nicole have a discussion over lunch, and Mahmoud tells his wife that while living in the U.S., he doesn’t want her to feel as though he’s controlling her as he has in Egypt — especially when it comes to dictating what she can and can’t wear.

Mahmoud promises to ‘change’ when he and Nicole move to the U.S.

“I will try to change, and I will work so hard on that,” Mahmoud tells Nicole, who is grateful for his promised efforts.

For her part, Nicole admits that she needs to work on things about herself too.

“Because I don’t want all of this junk to go with us [to the U.S.],” Nicole tells Mahmoud. “Because it’s not healthy, and it’s just like, we can’t even move forward to do anything.

During a solo confessional, Mahmoud admits that when he arrives in the United States, he’ll try “so hard” to change his mind but still try and stay true to who he is. He is hopeful that this mindset will cure some of their marital issues.

Back at lunch, Nicole points out that when she first arrived in Egpyt, Mahmoud groaned about the length of her shirt. Now, enjoying a meal together, it “doesn’t seem to be such a big deal ” to him anymore. After all, he didn’t storm off this time around, and Nicole didn’t follow through with buying a ticket back to America.

“I think we did good. It’s really amazing we’ve made it as far as we have, and we’re both willing to work through all of the junk,” Nicole tells Mahmoud.

Nicole admits during her solo confessional that when Mahmoud joins her in the U.S., their lives will be full of “a whole new set of challenges.” In addition, she believes there will be “some residue” from the issues they haven’t been able to work through.

Nicole thinks love is ‘enough’ to keep her and Mahmoud together, but 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers disagree

“I like to think that love is enough to keep two people together,” Nicole tells TLC’s cameras. “Maybe it is, maybe it isn’t. I don’t know. I mean, I think we’ll find out.”

Well, according to fans of the show, love isn’t quite enough to make their marriage last. Viewers took to the comments section of the post, where they sounded off.

“He’s not going to change,” commented one skeptic about Mahmoud, while another called him an “oppressor.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers aren’t convinced that Nicole and Mahmoud will work through their issues. Pic credit: @90dayfiance/Instagram

Another commenter felt as though Nicole and Mahmoud’s future looks bleak and encouraged Nicole to “run away” from Mahmoud because he doesn’t put in the effort to see things from her side.

“Nope- you two have nothing in common at all except love which is not enough!” griped another.

Another critic grumbled that Nicole and Mahmoud’s interactions are “exhausting” and urged Nicole to “cut [her] losses and move on.”

Between their ongoing arguments, differing cultural and religious backgrounds, and communication problems, it doesn’t seem likely that love will be enough to keep their marriage above water, but you never know. Tune in Sunday night to find out where their relationship stands present day.

The Season 4 finale and Part 1 of the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Tell All air on Sunday, May 14 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.