90 Day Fiance spoiler: Newbie Mark shares how he met Mina

Season 11 of 90 Day Fiance is just around the corner.

This season, viewers will be reintroduced to several returning couples and introduced to four new ones.

Among the new cast members are Mark and Mina Bessette.

Mark is a 59-year-old pilot.

The West Ossipee native fell in love with 34-year-old Parisian model Mina.

Mark, who flies privately owned jets for a living, has transported some very famous people, including former Presidents George H.W. Bush, Jimmy Carter, and Bill Clinton, and former Vice President Kamala Harris.

Mark and Mina met in Paris in 2019

In a new preview clip from Sunday’s debut episode, Mark explains how he met his lady love during one of his excursions.

“In 2019, I was on a trip as a pilot to Paris, and I was just going out to grab a drink and kinda unwind from the trip,” Mark says in the teaser. “And I just ran into this person and took the turn down another direction in my life, uh, that I didn’t expect.”

“I walked into a restaurant, and there was Mina, and we kinda locked eyes,” he continued.

Mark jokes that he wasn’t sure why Mina was staring at him because she probably could have picked “any guy in the place.”

Although there is a 23-year age gap between Mark and Mina, he says it’s “wild” that they still have a connection.

“But also, maybe I’m naive,” he jokes. “I don’t know. We’ll see.”

Mina is conflicted about living in the US

Mark and Mina’s storyline features their struggles as Mina relocates to the US from France.

Mina feels isolated when she moves to America, and Mark’s family, specifically his daughter, Jordan, is skeptical of his international lover. This makes Mina question whether moving overseas is the right decision.

In addition, Mina is plagued by the decision to move to New Hampshire with Mark because it means she must leave her 9-year-old son, Clinton, behind in France until his passport is processed.

Mark and Mina’s Instagram pages hint at their current relationship status

Mark and Mina share a 2-year-old daughter, Maria, who is featured quite frequently in the couple’s Instagram posts.

Although their storyline has yet to play out this season on 90 Day Fiance, it looks as though these two are the real deal and are still very much together.

Last month, Mark uploaded a video of himself and Mina during a car ride, with the soundtrack This Town by Niall Horan playing.

The couple shared a kiss, and Mina wiped her lipstick off Mark’s lips as they drove through Paris. They also shared some other snaps of themselves visiting the City of Light.

In his accompanying caption, Mark wrote, “Bon weekend family & friends !

Follow our crazy story on @90dayfiance coming soon on @tlc at 8pm Sunday Feb 16 at 8pm Mark & Mina.”

In addition to their separate Instagram accounts, Mark and Mina also run a private joint page on the social media platform called @parisgirllovesbostonboy.

Season 11 of 90 Day Fiance premieres on Sunday, February 16, at 8/7c on TLC.