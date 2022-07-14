90 Day Fiance spoiler: Kobe’s friend questions his manhood

Kobe Blaise sat down with his friend Temperature, and his manhood was questioned in a preview for the next episode of 90 Day Fiance. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance viewers learned during the last episode that Kobe Blaise and Emily Bieberly were pregnant. Their unexpected pregnancy occurred after not taking precautions despite still living in Emily’s dad’s house and being financially dependent on him.

The pair decided to keep the pregnancy a secret until Emily started to show, given that their one rule in Emily’s dad’s house was not to get pregnant.

Furthermore, Kobe has taken serious issue throughout this season with Emily over her controlling behavior and domineering personality.

With that heavy backdrop, a preview of the next episode showed that Kobe met with his African friend Temperature to let loose a little and get his friend’s perspective. In doing so, he not only revealed the pregnancy secret he was supposed to be keeping but also had his manhood questioned.

Kobe Blaise had his manhood questioned by his friend Temperature

As Kobe and his friend sat in a living room setting, Kobe told his friend that he felt like he was home while talking to him.

Temperature then opened the conversation by asking, “How is your white woman back home?”

Kobe responded, “My brother, Emily is such wife material, but she has this nasty attitude of hers like she always wants to control everything. She feels like it should always be like she’s always right.”

Temperature replied, “Kobe, that’s America, not her. You understand?”

Temperature then attested to encountering the same behavior from the wives of African friends he knows who are with Americans. He made his point by remarking, “They have no say. That’s madness.”

Temperature went on to explain that he won the visa lottery, had been in the US for over a year, and commented that American culture works much differently.

He gave Kobe the advice during a private interview and not directly to Kobe himself, “Kobe needs to step up and like start controlling like the man, not the other way around.”

Kobe Blaise told him and Emily Bieberly’s pregnancy secret

The scene then cuts to the two of them talking, and Kobe unloaded the secret that Emily was pregnant. He followed up his reveal by saying, “I don’t even have money, I’m not working, we are living in her father’s house, so it’s just so much going on right now.”

Temperature commented on how strong the African community was in Colombus, Ohio, where he lived, compared it to where Kobe was in Kansas and advised him to move from there.

Kobe reacted by saying, “She’s so strong-headed, I don’t think she would move that far from her parents.”

Temperature asserted, “The moment you start giving her the right to make decisions, just know you are signing your death warrant. America will be the worst place you ever think of.”

In his private interview, Kobe assessed, “Temperature is making a whole lot of sense in here. It’s like, I’ve been too dormant in our relationship. He has awoken the African man spirit in me. I realize that you know I need to wake up, I need to be the man that I used to be.”

The scene ended with Temperature saying to Kobe in the living room, “So I believe it’s time for you to tell her how you are a man.”

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.