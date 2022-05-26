90 Day Fiance spoiler: Kara’s ex-boyfriend reveals to Guillermo that she cheated on him

Kara cheated on her ex-boyfriend who disclosed it to Guillermo. Pic credit: TLC

In Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiance, Guillermo Rojer receives some surprising information about Kara Bass from her ex-boyfriend.

Kara and Guillermo comprise one of the six new couples to join the cast of 90 Day Fiance for Season 9.

Their romance began when Kara, a US citizen and self-described “cougar,” traveled to the Dominican Republic where she met Guillermo, a Venezuelan native living and working as a server in the tropical country.

In the next episode of 90 Day Fiance, Guillermo is about to learn something about Kara that could affect the future of their relationship.

For reasons not yet explained, Kara and Guillermo met up for drinks with her high school boyfriend, who spilled the beans on their time together, 10 years prior.

90 Day Fiance: Guillermo and Kara meet up with her ex-boyfriend

Guillermo asked Kara’s ex plenty of questions about their time together, which he described as “wild.” As her ex told Guillermo how “controlling” she was, Kara played it off as being a “visionary,” while Guillermo agreed, in not so many words.

“She’s, right now, a kind of person that likes to say what she wants,” Guillermo said of Kara. But when her ex encouraged Guillermo to practice telling Kara “no,” he had trouble uttering the word.

For a solo confessional, Kara’s ex admitted that he doesn’t “see them working out,” citing Kara’s controlling nature and Guillermo’s shy, reserved personality.

Kara’s ex reveals their relationship ended because she was unfaithful

When Guillermo continued to press Kara’s ex for details about their previous relationship, he revealed that things ended because Kara cheated on him. He discovered Kara had a wandering eye while she was sleeping and she received a text message from another guy. In their messages, Kara mentioned kissing the other man.

Guillermo, in his innocent naivety, asked Kara, “How can you be sleeping with someone and actually kissing another person?”

During a confessional with Guillermo, Kara claimed that she didn’t remember “any of that,” and didn’t give Guillermo a direct answer when he asked whether the claims were truthful or not.

“When he said that, I was like, ‘Oh yeah, I did kiss that guy in massage school,’ you know what I’m saying? Like, it all came back, but like for 10 years, I literally hadn’t thought about it,” Kara revealed, much to Guillermo’s surprise.

During last week’s episode of 90 Day Fiance, viewers learned that Kara’s drinking drives Guillermo “insane.” Now that he’s also learned that she has a history of being unfaithful, will that be too much for him to handle? Tune in Sunday to find out.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.