90 Day Fiance spoiler: Jovi Dufren lies to Yara Zaya about how many women he dated before her

In Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Jovi Dufren comes clean to his wife, Yara Zaya, about his dating history.

While Jovi and Yara are still vacationing in Prague, Czech Republic, they meet up with one of Jovi’s friends.

During their dinner date, Jovi’s friend and travel buddy, Talmadge, admits they used to hit the strip clubs while in Ukraine, Yara’s native country.

Talmadge admits to the cameras that he thought Jovi would end up a single guy traveling the world, just like him. He was shocked that Jovi had met a woman and settled down with her.

Talmadge tells a story of how Jovi ran late one night while they were scheduled to meet some girls in Ukraine.

Yara was surprised to find out that Jovi had met more than one girl while in Ukraine. According to Yara, Jovi told her he didn’t meet anyone during his trip.

“You tell me you don’t meet there nobody,” Yara tells Jovi. “You lying to me!”

Jovi tells Talmadge to change the subject quickly, but Yara wants to hear more, admitting that she wants to hear “all of the stories.”

Talmadge tries to console Yara, telling her that nothing happened between Jovi and the girls, but she isn’t buying it.

During her solo confessional, Yara sarcastically tells the cameras, “It’s so nice to hear that my husband Jovi was dating some other Ukrainian girls before. He never told me about that.”

Yara claims that whenever she’s asked Jovi previously how many girlfriends he’s had, he tells her he only had one girlfriend, once again deeming him a liar.

When Talmadge asks Yara if her and Jovi’s relationship will last forever, she tells him they’ve already been together for four years and share a daughter, 2-year-old Mylah.

Yara also mentions that she has received her green card and is still with Jovi, likely to defend herself from the assumption that she only married Jovi for that reason.

However, Jovi notes that right after she got her green card, she began looking at apartments in Prague, telling her it “doesn’t look good.”

According to Talmadge, however, Yara’s actions are “red flags.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.