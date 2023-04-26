90 Day Fiance spoiler: Jen’s friend drops the bomb on Rishi’s parents that they’re engaged

In Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Jen Boecher‘s friend, Randi, shocks Rishi Singh’s parents when she tells them Jen and Rishi are planning to get married.

In the April 30 episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Winds Do Not Blow As the Ships Wish, the tension can be cut with a knife.

As viewers have watched during Season 4 of The Other Way, Jen and Rishi’s relationship is riddled with red flags.

The biggest point of contention in their relationship is the fact that Rishi has yet to tell his parents that he and Jen are romantically involved and, more importantly, that they’re engaged.

Meanwhile, Rishi’s parents have been trying to find him a bride via an arranged marriage, much to Jen’s dismay.

While Jen’s BFFs Randi and Myra are visiting her in India, they take advantage of a translator and use her skills to drop the bombshell on Rishi’s family that Jen is not just a friend but actually his fiancee.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way spoiler: Jen Boecher’s friend Randi tells Rishi Singh’s parents they’re engaged

In the preview clip, as seen below, Jen is relieved to discover that although Rishi’s parents have been trying to set him up with another woman, he’s never actually met any of them in person, and he turned down all of the proposals.

Rishi’s mom, meanwhile, wonders if her son has found someone and admits she wouldn’t be surprised since he works as a model and personal trainer.

That’s when Randi drops the bomb, announcing that she has something to say to everyone in the room, which includes herself, Myra, Jen, the translator, Rishi, and his mom and dad.

“Okay, so I am here to support Jen as she tries to figure out her relationship with Rishi and their pending engagement announcement,” Randi tells the group.

Rishi calls the conversation a ‘shocking moment’

During a solo confessional, Rishi admits that Randi’s admission has him feeling shocked. He tells cameras that if the translator weren’t there, he would have changed the topic, but now he doesn’t know how to avoid it since the cat is already out of the bag.

Once the translator relays Randi’s message to Rishi’s mom, she looks flabbergasted, raising her eyebrows and shaking her head in disbelief.

The clip ends with a tension-filled room as everyone looks around, waiting for Rishi’s mom’s response, leaving 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers in suspense. Be sure to tune in Sunday night to find out how she reacts.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.