90 Day Fiance spoiler: Jasmine used her wedding dress ‘allowance’ for butt implants and hid it from Gino

Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance kicks off tonight, and Jasmine Pineda is keeping a big secret from her husband-to-be, Gino Palazzolo.

With their wedding quickly approaching, Jasmine is living up her last days as a single woman during a bachelorette party with her girlfriends.

In a preview from tonight’s episode, Jasmine admits to her friends that Gino gave her an “allowance” to use toward her wedding gown, but instead, she decided to invest in butt implants.

Jasmine admits, “So I’ve been dieting and exercising like crazy. But the problem is that because I lost a lot of weight, that included the little butt that I had, and [that’s] one of the few things that Gino compliments me [on].”

“He’s like, ‘Oh my gosh, your fat a**, I love it,’ and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, what am I gonna do?’ It’s gone, so I got butt implants, and now my a** is so round and peachy,” Jasmine said of her decision to plump her derriere. “It’s just perfect.”

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.

What’s possibly even more shocking than the surgery itself is the fact that Jasmine hasn’t even told Gino that she went under the knife.

90 Day Fiance Season 10 spoiler: Jasmine hid a BBL from Gino

Jasmine didn’t want to ask Gino to pay for her BBL, so instead, she used the money he allotted to her for her wedding gown to finance the surgery.

Despite her controversial decision, the Panamanian native receives support from her friends.

One of her friends notes, “You use the dress one time, but the a** stays.”

“He’s going to enjoy it,” another friend tells Jasmine of her fuller posterior.

Because of Gino’s thrifty nature, Jasmine was scared to ask him for the money to get butt implants. As she explains, Gino prefers her to look a certain way, but that means spending money.

“Gino is cheap, so I was basically forced to spend the money that he had been giving me for my wedding dress on butt implants,” Jasmine confesses.

Will Jasmine’s spending habits and plastic surgeries come between her and Gino?

Jasmine has certainly put a lot of effort – and a lot of money – into her appearance. She has been open about the procedures she’s had done, including breast augmentation, lip fillers, lip blushing, blepharoplasty to remove bags under her eyes, and Xeomin injections.

We know that Jasmine’s expensive taste has been a point of contention between her and Gino for years, in addition to their problems in the bedroom, trust issues, and suspicions of infidelity.

Now that we’ve followed Jasmine and Gino’s rollercoaster ride of a relationship for several seasons, we’ll find out just how compatible or incompatible they really are this season on 90 Day Fiance when Jasmine finally arrives in the U.S.

Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance premieres tonight, Sunday, October 8, at 8/7c on TLC.