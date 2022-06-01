90 Day Fiance spoiler: Guillermo is ready for a soccer team full of kids but Kara wants to wait

Guillermo wants babies right away, but Kara wants to enjoy married life for a couple of years first. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance couple Kara and Guillermo aren’t on the same page when it comes to having kids.

Kara and Guillermo have already faced some challenges as a couple since living in the US together. Kara’s ex-boyfriend revealed to Guillermo that she was unfaithful during their time together, Kara didn’t agree with how Guillermo wanted to spend money, and Kara’s drinking admittedly drives Guillermo “insane.”

Now, in a preview clip from Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiance, Kara and Guillermo have very different ideas about starting a family together.

90 Day Fiance couple Kara and Guillermo don’t see eye-to-eye on having kids

Kara and Guillermo met up with Kara’s best friend Jasmine and her husband Allen for lunch. Although it was their first time meeting, Kara’s friends didn’t hold back and put Guillermo in the hot seat with their rapid-fire questions.

Jasmine wasted no time getting down to the nitty-gritty and asked Guillermo, “So, how many kids do you want? Do you want kids?”

“I do want kids. I don’t have limits,” Guillermo responded. “You could say two or three… I would like to have a whole soccer team. They’re 11 men.”

During a confessional with Kara, Guillermo stared lovingly at her abdomen before telling the camera, “I want to see that lady full of kids, you know?”

Guillermo and Kara both admitted that all of his talk about impregnating Kara makes her “hot,” but she isn’t as adamant about starting a family quite yet, or adding a soccer team full of children to their family.

Back at the table with Jasmine and Allen, Kara admitted, “I don’t want 11 kids. Minimum two, maximum three.” Kara explained that Guillermo has been telling her he’s ready to start a family ASAP.

Guillermo shows Kara support

“He’s like, ‘I’m 23, I’m ready now,'” Kara told her friends, who asked whether she was ready for kids yet. “Oh hell no! I’m like, maybe two, three years. Like, let’s get married, let’s enjoy married life.” When Guillermo pressed Kara as to why she wants to wait three or four years to have kids, she admitted that she wants to enjoy sleeping through the night and going out drinking for a while before she thinks about becoming a mother.

Kara was touched, however, by Guillermo’s remarks about their life together, regardless of having kids.

“If you wanna be with me, baby, you will have my whole life,” Guillermo told Kara. “I will work hard. I will give you whatever I can give you. I will always try because I love you, because you make feel a beautiful person, because you make me better.”

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.