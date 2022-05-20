90 Day Fiance spoiler: Guillermo admits Kara’s drinking drives him ‘insane’

Guillermo doesn’t enjoy when Kara gets drunk. Pic credit: @guillermorojer/Instagram

Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiance will expose how Guillermo Rojer really feels about Kara Leona’s drinking.

Kara and Guillermo are one of six new couples this season on 90 Day Fiance.

Kara, a native of the US, met Guillermo, a Venezuelan native, while they were both living and working in the Dominican Republic. Guillermo was Kara’s server, and the two had instant chemistry, and their relationship escalated quickly.

Now, on Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance, Guillermo has arrived in the US on his K-1 Visa and is learning to adapt to living in America while also getting to know Kara’s friends and family.

Kara’s drinking drives Guillermo ‘insane’

During a clip from Sunday’s episode, Kara and Guillermo have dinner and drinks with a couple of her friends when the topic of annoying habits comes up.

Kara’s friend asked Guillermo, “Is there anything that Kara does that just drives you, like, insane?”

Guillermo was honest and answered, “Um… when Kara drinks a lot. At some point, she just want to like, keep going and never stop. And so bad to say that every time that you drink, I know almost exactly how [it’s] going to end.”

When Kara’s friend asked how the night typically ends, Guillermo divulged, “Drunk, not remembering what happened the last night.”

Kara and Guillermo work on trying to meet in the middle

Kara spoke up and admitted that she could “probably remember the beginning of it,” but Guillermo admitted that he would like to enjoy the entire time with Kara, not just the period before she gets drunk and blacks out.

Kara and Guillermo also confessed that they fight a lot more when Kara is drinking: “Many times we had that conversation, and at the end of the conversation, she was telling me something like, ‘I will change, I will be better.'”

Guillermo admitted that although he would never tell Kara to stop drinking, he has a limit. “Sometimes, she knows what makes me uncomfortable and she still wants to do it. Like, if we go out and I say, ‘Hey, I wanna go back home,'” Guillermo began before Kara finished, “I never wanna go back home.”

Kara, who has dubbed herself a cougar, admittedly hates to be the first one to leave a party, so she said that it’s been a learning curve.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.