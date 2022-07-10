90 Day Fiance spoiler: Emily takes a pregnancy test — are she and Kobe expecting baby #2?

Emily and Kobe find out the results of their pregnancy test during Sunday’s episode. Pic credit: TLC

Emily Bieberly anxiously takes a pregnancy test alongside her fiance Kobe Blaise during Sunday night’s episode of 90 Day Fiance after they were concerned she might be expecting again.

Emily and Kobe are one of six new couples who joined Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance. Kobe, a former underwear model from Cameroon, met American-born Emily in China, where she was visiting, and their whirlwind romance turned hot and heavy quickly, resulting in Emily becoming pregnant with their now-2-year-old son, Koban.

Since welcoming Kobe to America on his K-1 visa, Emily’s parents have been strict about one rule while he and Emily are living under their roof: don’t get pregnant again.

90 Day Fiance: Kobe Blaise and Emily Bieberly take a pregnancy test

However, in Sunday night’s episode, Emily drives herself and Kobe to the local drug store to pick up a pregnancy test after she reveals that her period is weeks late.

During a confessional, Kobe admitted that he is against Emily using birth control (citing trouble conceiving a baby as the reason), something they disagreed upon. There was also a misunderstanding about whether Emily could get pregnant or not — according to Kobe, Emily used an app that told her she wasn’t ovulating, so she wasn’t worried about not using any protection.

Emily expressed her concerns during a confessional with Kobe. She feared that if she was pregnant, it wouldn’t be the right time, given the circumstances. “We’re still figuring out our relationship, our parenting skills together, we’re in my parents’ house, and it’s the only thing they told us not to do, was have another kid in their house,” Emily confessed.

When they arrived at the drug store, Emily and Kobe wasted no time — they headed straight for the store’s bathroom to find out whether they were expecting a second child together. After several nerve-wracking minutes and some grumblings behind the door, Emily and Kobe emerged.

Kobe and Emily reveal their pregnancy test results

Emily carried two pregnancy tests in her hand as she and Kobe headed towards the front door. A close-up shot of the tests showed that Emily was, indeed, pregnant, with two pink lines clearly evident on each test.

“So what are we going to do now?” Kobe nervously asked Emily who didn’t have an answer for her fiance.

Emily wanted to keep the pregnancy under wraps for as long as possible. “Obviously we’re not gonna tell anybody. We’re not telling my family,” Emily told Kobe.

Kobe was concerned about how long they’d be able to keep the pregnancy from Emily’s parents. She planned to hide it until she started showing, and at least get through their wedding day first.

“They’ve already spent all this money on the wedding. I want it to be a fun time and then just tell them afterwards,” Emily told Kobe, who looked uncomfortable keeping such big news from her parents.

90 Day Fiance viewers have speculated that Emily and Kobe have already welcomed a second child. A fan account on Instagram shared a photo that seemingly showed the couple’s rumored daughter. Now that the cat’s out of the bag about Emily getting pregnant a second time, perhaps the sleuth-like 90 Day Fiance fans were right and the rumors are true.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery Plus.