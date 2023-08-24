90 Day Fiance spoiler: Daniele and Yohan visit fertility clinic and she has strict requests for the egg donor

Daniele Gates and Yohan Geronimo desperately want to have a baby together, so the couple is going to great lengths to make it happen.

Despite the couple’s tumultuous on-stage breakup during the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 Tell All, Daniele and Yohan are looking to expand their family.

Continuing their international love story this season on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Daniele and Yohan are adjusting to living together in the Dominican Republic and grappling with the issues they’re facing as a married couple.

Despite their marital woes, Daniele, 43, and Yohan, 33, have been trying to have a baby, but to no avail, so they decided to visit a fertility specialist.

In a sneak peek at next week’s episode, Daniele and Yohan discuss using an egg donor in the interest of time due to Daniele’s advanced maternal age.

While the doctor explains the process to them, Yohan notes that there are some of Daniele’s traits he would like their baby to have, and he isn’t happy that their child wouldn’t be genetically related to his wife.

“It bothers me that it won’t be her kid, it would be a donor’s,” Yohan confesses. “There are many traits Daniele has that I would want my children to have, like her eyes, her nose, but not her temperament.”

Daniele speaks up and expresses that although Yohan is concerned about some of their baby’s physical characteristics, she’s more concerned about their future child’s non-physical distinctions.

“I want her to be Harvard-educated. I have very high expectations. I care less about what she looks like and more about what she does for a living,” Daniele admits.

Daniele and Yohan’s doctor explains that the egg implantation process can begin as soon as 15 days after their appointment and also discusses the success rate for someone Daniele’s age.

“If we start the process today, the rate of success because of her age is around 65 to 75 percent,” the doctor shares. “I would suggest to do it fast because the longer she waits, the rate will be lower throughout those years.”

Daniele and Yohan’s marriage has been on the rocks

While we know that this season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way was filmed months ago, it’s unclear whether Daniele and Yohan have worked through their issues and are still actively trying to conceive.

Earlier this year on Instagram, Daniele accused Yohan of cheating and “putting his hands on” her after their breakup aired at the Tell All, leading 90 Day Fiance viewers to believe their marriage was kaput.

Since then, Daniele and Yohan have scrubbed each other completely from their Instagram feeds, leaving us to wonder whether they’re still working on their marriage or if they’ve called it quits.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.