90 Day Fiance spin-off rumors: Could Jasmine, Gino, and Matt be getting their own show?

Ready or not, Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo are returning to the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

This is according to a 90 Day Fiance blogger whose sources tell him the franchise’s most tumultuous couple is headed for another spin-off.

On Tuesday, @shabootydotcom spilled some piping hot tea on Instagram.

In response to an X comment, @shabootydotcom revealed that Jasmine and Gino are returning to 90 Day Fiance- this time with Jasmine’s baby daddy, Matt Branistareanu.

“TLC will have to give Matt [a spot] on a spinoff show so that he can afford the child support payments to Jasmine. They will not work out in any kind of scenario,” wrote @wulfette.

In response, @shabootydotcom uploaded a screenshot of @wulfette’s X post and wrote, “What if I told ya they already have a full season of 90 day filmed already with Matt and it’s in the can already and ready to air?”

Gino’s agreeing to an open marriage backfired

In the season finale of 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2, Gino and Jasmine Pineda ended things well.

They opted to recommit to each other rather than go their separate ways.

Surprisingly, Gino agreed to let Jasmine have sex with another man, but under two conditions: Jasmine’s sexual companion had to wear a condom, and Jasmine couldn’t catch feelings for the guy.

Jasmine and Matt broke both the rules.

Jasmine found love with Matt

Jasmine is in her third trimester, expecting her first child with Matt.

She hasn’t expressly stated that she’s in love with Matt, but she has gushed over their friendship on social media.

She even created an Instagram account dedicated to their relationship, @jasmine.matt_90dayfiance.

The Instagram page was once a page with posts about Jasmine and Gino. Later, it changed to a page teasing a three-way relationship with Jasmine, Gino, and Matt. Now, its bio reads, “Jasmine and Baby Daddy Matt from 90 day fiance ❤️.”

While Jasmine has likely left Gino for good and is in a relationship with her baby daddy, Matt, word on the street is that Gino is dating again, too.

Most recently, he spent time with his ex, Linzee Ryder, an adult entertainment star.

Jasmine and Gino were spotted filming 90 Day Fiance spin-offs

So, could there be any truth to @shabootydotcom’s tea?

According to some 90 Day Fiance fan spottings, Gino and Jasmine have been busy filming spin-offs for several months, which could be the one/s featuring Matt.

As Monsters and Critics reported in July 2024, Gino and Jasmine were reportedly filming for a new 90 Day: The Single Life season with their significant others following their rumored split.

Then, in August 2024, Monsters and Critics reported that @90dayfianceupdate posted footage of Gino seemingly filming for a 90 Day Fiance spin-off.

In the video, which has since been deleted, film crews followed Gino, who was spotted with a Jasmine look-alike at the Minus 5 Ice Bar in Las Vegas.

Jasmine takes aim at Gino with scathing messages

While 90 Day Fiance fans try to figure out what’s happening with Gino and Jasmine’s marriage, the reported exes have been duking it out online.

As @kikiandkibbitz recently shared, Jasmine went “ballistic” on Gino in her Instagram Stories after Monday night’s 90 Day: The Last Resort season finale aired.

Jasmine threatened to “expose the truth with evidence,” accusing Gino of begging her to make him “look good” since everyone “hates” him for sharing her nude photos.

Jasmine shaded Gino for not wanting his sisters in his life and claimed he stayed home “[mas*********]” while she spent Christmas with his family.

Jasmine continued her rant, implying that Gino wouldn’t apply for her green card or her children’s visas if she wouldn’t “do [as he said].”

The Panamanian native also alleged that Gino used her as a money-making immigrant and never gave her money but instead sent her the cash she earned herself on Cameo.

She ended her tirade by telling her Instagram followers, “I’ve always felt like I’m less of a person ever since I came to [America].”

Part 1 of the 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 Tell All airs on Monday, March 31, at 8/7c on TLC.