90 Day Fiance spin-off: David and Annie are getting their cooking show

David and Annie Toborowsky from 90 Day Fiance have announced their brand new cooking show called Spice it Up with Annie & David.

The TLC series, set to debut on October 28 on Facebook, will include insider tips on the couple’s favorite Thai-inspired meals while also providing engaging banter for which this affectionate couple is known.

These TLC stars earned their reality show stripes on a host of 90 Day Fiance spin-offs. These days, the husband-and-wife team appears on 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk.

Meanwhile, their new TLC Facebook Watch series will offer a glimpse into tasty Thai-inspired meals.

Annie will cook as David comments on all the action in his inimitable way. The spunky spouses will entertain their audience by providing humorous comments and insider tips that fans will surely eat up – pun intended.

A new chapter for 90 Day Fiance’s Annie and David

With their new venture, 48-year-old David and 24-year-old Annie should be able to put the memory of their former financial difficulties, and other serious issues such as David’s infidelity and substance abuse, behind them.

Annie’s new work permit will definitely come in handy as TLC’s Spice it Up goes into production and prepares to air later this month on Facebook. The married couple will work out of their own Arizona-based kitchen as they conjure up all kinds of Thai delicacies hailing from Annie’s Southeast Asian homeland.

Annie is a wiz in the kitchen, cooking up everything from spicy hot pots to mango with sticky rice to other traditional dishes such as tasty pad Thai and tempting mee krob.

When he talked about their new venture on his Instagram page on October 14, David sounded excited about their new project. In the caption, the American educator thanked the couple’s fans by writing, “Thank you all for the love and support since day 1 of our story.”

Spice it Up will air on Facebook Watch beginning October 28

Spice it Up will be one of two shows set for TLC’s initial content on Facebook Watch.

Another series to air on Facebook Watch is a spin-off of The Family Chantel entitled Ask Mama Chantel. The program features Karen, the clan’s matriarch, as she answers viewer questions about every aspect concerning the vibrant subject of love.

In a statement from TLC, the network’s president and general manager Howard Lee stated, “While we continue to lead with women audiences in cable, partnering with Facebook Watch lets us go deeper with current 90 Day devotees [as TLC starts to] expand to all-new digital audiences.”

Spice it Up with Annie & David will air on TLC Facebook Watch beginning October 28.