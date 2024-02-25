90 Day Fiance: Sophie thinks her body is trying to tell her not to marry Rob on their wedding day

It’s Sophie and Rob’s wedding day on 90 Day Fiance this week, but things are off to a wretched start.

Sophie and Rob have faced their fair share of ups and downs leading up to their wedding day, and now that it’s here, another red flag has arisen.

In a preview clip for tonight’s finale episode of 90 Day Fiance, Sophie wakes up on her wedding day to discover she feels utterly horrible with a cough and a sore throat.

Sophie is greeted by Rob before they separate ahead of getting ready for the wedding to keep things a bit on the “traditional side,” as Rob puts it.

While Sophie starts getting ready in her hotel bathroom, her mom, Claire, and a friend, Soraya, arrive and learn that Sophie is feeling under the weather.

Sophie tells her mom that although she’s excited for her big day, she’s annoyed that she can’t speak properly because her throat hurts.

Sophie Sierra is feeling horrible on her wedding day and thinks her body is trying to warn her

“The morning of my wedding, I woke up with a sore throat. It’s so annoying because I obviously want to wake up feeling amazing on my wedding day, and I feel like a**,” Sophie admits during a confessional.

Sophie admits that she’s trying to stay positive but wonders if her waking up sick is her body’s way of warning her not to go through with marrying Rob.

“I am kind of thinking that – what if this is a sign? I’m like 90-something percent sure it’s right, so I’m gonna just listen to that,” Sophie adds before the clip ends.

TLC shared the clip on its official Instagram feed, captioning it, “It’s Rob and Sophie’s wedding day and she wakes up sick… Is her body telling her something? Or is it just unlucky timing? Tune in to #90DayFiance tonight at 8/7c to find out.”

After watching the clip, 90 Day Fiance viewers – and some cast members – shared their two cents on Sophie and Rob’s relationship, and most of them felt that Sophie’s illness was yet another huge red flag to jump ship.

90 Day Fiance viewers and cast members urge Sophie to run for the hills

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 6 alum Statler Riley spoke out in the comments and felt as though Sophie needs to listen to her instincts and steer clear of tying the knot with Rob.

“The universe screaming to Ashley & Sophie with signs. Both of them ignoring it! 🚩🫣🫣,” Statler wrote.

90 Day Fiance viewers chimed in, sharing the sentiment.

One such fan of the show called Rob a “total square” and claimed they’d feel sick, too, if they were in Sophie’s shoes.

Another Instagram user was concerned about Rob’s lack of excitement to become Sophie’s husband.

“Why does he sound like he was getting ready to get teeth pulled? Like zero excitement to marry his life partner 🚩🚩🚩🚩,” commented @neon_nightmarez.

“How many red flags does she need?” asked another 90 Day Fiance viewer.

Will Sophie be a runaway bride or go through with marrying Rob?

So, will Sophie go through with marrying Rob, or will she get cold feet amid the myriad of red flags?

This couple has argued all season, kept secrets from each other, and has some major trust issues, so we wouldn’t be surprised if they decide to call it quits on their wedding day.

A preview for tonight’s episode showed Sophie and her mom heading in the opposite direction when it was time to join Rob at the altar, hinting that she struggled to go through with marrying her American fiance.

This couple hasn’t given us any hints either way regarding their relationship status, so we’ll have to wait until tonight to find out if they become husband and wife or call off their wedding in front of their friends and family.

The season finale of 90 Day Fiance Season 10 airs on Sunday, February 25, at 8/7c on TLC.