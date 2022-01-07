90 Day Fiance: Sojaboy responds to Lisa Hamme’s claim that they are still legally married

Usman Umar reacted to Lisa Hamme’s claims that they are still married. Pic credit: TLC

Baby Girl Lisa Hamme recently lashed out at her ex-partner from Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Usman “Sojaboy” Umar and set her version of the record straight with fans.

BGL asserted in a very harsh tone on social media that she and Usman were still legally married and Usman responded to that notion on a fan page’s post sharing Lisa’s declaration.

Usman has maintained that he and Lisa have been divorced since he served her with papers in December of 2020. They ended their relationship in May of 2020 after getting married in late August of 2019 in Nigeria. With that in mind, Usman had a comical reaction to Lisa’s statements about them still being married.

Lisa herself has gotten married in the United States since the breakup so her claims about still being married to Usman would mean that she is married to two different men.

Lisa threw shade at Usman by spelling his name in a derogatory way and by claiming that she was still married to him amid his renewed role on Before the 90 Days with Kimberly Menzies.

A 90 Day fan page shared a post from Baby Girl Lisa where she stated, “Boom yes [Sojaboy] is still married to me [laughing/crying and tongue emojis.]”

Usman jumped into the comments of that post saying, “Hahaha [laughing/crying emojis.]”

Whether BGL was just salty about Usman moving on and reprising his fame on the show, or if she was merely trying to speak her truth about her version of their marriage status, Lisa’s claims were messy and provoked a laughing response from Usman.

Usman Umar expressed his desire to marry Kim Menzies on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days

During the latest episode of Before the 90 Days, Usman and Kim met with Tanzanian hip hop artist Rosa Ree who showed a warm fascination about their relationship.

During their conversation, Usman expressed his intention to marry Kim if everything went well with their two weeks together. Until the time comes when and if Usman accepts Kim in a closer way she will remain his potential girlfriend, a title that Kim quickly wants to change.

Before the 90 Days viewers know based on the trailers that have been released for the season that Usman will turn down sex with Kim and Kim will get mad at Usman separately over jealousy issues.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.