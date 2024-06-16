90 Day Fiance sneak peek: Gino offers to be Jasmine’s pageant manager and you may be surprised to find out why

Gino Palazzolo has been keeping a secret from Jasmine Pineda that may come in handy.

In a preview clip for Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Gino and Jasmine discuss her upcoming pageant.

While dress shopping for Jasmine’s pageant, Gino offers some surprising help.

“I kind of have an idea – I could be your manager,” Gino tells his wife.

Jasmine clearly is caught off guard by Gino’s offer, shaking her head and rolling her eyes at the prospect as she repeatedly asks him, “Why?”

Gino admits, “I have some familiarity because I almost joined the Mr. Michigan pageant in my younger years.”

Gino considered competing for Mr. Michgian back in the day

Jasmine, in disbelief, giggles at the revelation.

As throwback photos of a young Gino with a head full of hair pop across the screen, he explains to producers that he didn’t end up joining the pageant, but he was interested in going to interviews to find out what it was all about.

Because Gino used to watch a lot of pageants back in the day, he thinks he can help Jasmine with hers.

Jasmine is still stunned by Gino’s admission, replying, “Wow… amazing. The universe works in very mysterious ways.”

Jasmine continues to try on her pageant dresses and finally concedes to letting Gino be her manager as he gives her some feedback on what to wear on stage.

“You are my manager, but I can fire you,” Jasmine declares.

Gino responds, “Don’t do that; you’ll be lost.”

Jasmine’s road to the pageant wasn’t a smooth one

As we learned this season on Happily Ever After?, Jasmine’s friend, Leandro, signed her up for the pageant to help boost her self-confidence.

The Panamanian native was feeling down in the dumps about her kids not joining her in America, and as a result of the added stress, her alopecia got worse.

Leandro thought joining the pageant would help boost Jasmine’s self-esteem, and during a workshop, Jasmine decided she wanted to go through with it after all.

Gino’s kind gesture turns into a point of contention

In order for Jasmine to join the pageant, she had to pay the $1,200 entry fee. So, Gino took it upon himself to pay for the fee with their credit card.

Jasmine was touched that Gino shelled out the money, but her mood soon turned when he gave her some stipulations.

Gino requested that Jasmine not start any arguments with him or say hurtful things to him during arguments — not too much to ask, right?

Jasmine claimed she never started arguments with Gino and accused him of never listening to her.

In the end, Gino’s effort wasn’t appreciated by Jasmine, and she took it as a way for him to “condition” her, calling it “manipulative psychology.”

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC.