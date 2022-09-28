90 Day Fiance: Shirtless Big Ed is soaking up the sun with his ‘babe’ Liz Woods

Big Ed posed in a pool with his fiancee, Liz Woods. Pic credit: @thisisbiged/Instagram

90 Day Fiance alum Big Ed Brown proved that he and his fiancee, Liz Woods, are still in a relationship and seemingly happy.

Liz seemed to have snapped a selfie shot of her and Ed in a pool smiling together.

Ed was shirtless with one of his new tattoos visible on his chest and shoulder area, while Liz wore a floppy pink hat matched with a pink crisscrossed neck bathing suit top.

Ed’s caption read, “Soaking up the sun with my babe..! @e_92_marie @arrivehotels in Palm Springs.” The pair normally reside in San Diego.

90 Day Fiance viewers first watched Big Ed and Liz start dating on Season 1 of the hit spinoff The Single Life. Ed frequented a restaurant where Liz was a server, and she accepted his date offer.

It has not been smooth sailing for the couple, who have admittedly broken up eight times, but at the end of Season 2 of The Single Life, Ed proposed, and Liz said yes.

Liz Woods slammed Big Ed Brown for wanting her to lose weight

Big Ed and Liz are cast members on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? where their road to the altar is being featured.

During the latest episode, Liz sat down with her friend Alex who had just come off of a disastrous photoshoot with Ed where he and Liz fought in front of her.

During their conversation, Liz revealed the only time Ed doesn’t bother or check up on her is when she is at the gym. She also disclosed that Ed allegedly wanted her to lose weight.

Notably, Liz claimed that Ed would show her old pictures of herself and ask when she would get back to that weight.

Alex was appalled hearing that, and Liz said that Ed had no room to talk.

Big Ed and Liz have major trust issues

Big Ed and Liz’s trust issues will be another big focus of the couple’s storyline on Happily Ever After?

While viewers have not yet watched jealousy be a problem on HEA, the trailer for this season shows that Ed will accuse Liz of liking women.

In the past, a disturbing phone call emerged between Ed and Liz where Ed was berating Liz for getting a ride home from her co-worker. Ed was verbally abusive, and Liz was very emotional during the call, where Ed repeatedly called her “stupid” and “dumb.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.