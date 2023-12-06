90 Day Fiance: Shekinah shares post-op snap following third nose job and throwback photo to her Amish days

Shekinah Garner has spent a lot of time and money on her appearance.

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way newcomer has been open about going under the knife for quite a few nips and tucks over the years.

Most recently, Shekinah, 41, underwent her third nose job after the results of the first two displeased her.

Taking to her Instagram Story, the reality TV star shared some videos of herself bandaged and bruised following her rhinoplasty, which was performed by Turkish surgeon Dr. Alpaslan Yildirim.

Although Shekinah didn’t give her fans and followers a full close-up of her face, she teased that more detailed updates are available to her content subscribers.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

In the video Shekinah uploaded, she was lying in bed, still sporting the bandages and tape on her nose post-surgery.

Shekinah Garner offers 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way fans a glimpse of the results of her third nose job

Shekinah’s under-eye area was purple and yellow from bruises – a typical result for up to a week following a rhinoplasty.

In another slide, Shekinah posted a video of herself and her boyfriend, Sarper Guven, lying in bed together.

The video responded to a fan who asked to see a sneak peek of her new nose.

Again, Shekinah noted that she posted photos in her subscriptions, but enough of her nose was visible in the clip to notice a change in her face already, even while still bandaged.

In addition to her two previous nose jobs, Shekinah has had many other plastic surgeries and procedures performed from head to toe.

The work Shekinah has undergone also includes two facelifts, two neck lifts, a brow lift, upper blepharoplasty, lip filler injections, regular Botox injections, and two breast augmentations.

How does Shekinah afford all of her plastic surgery?

Shekinah works hard to afford her nips and tucks. She is both a licensed aesthetician and a talented makeup artist.

Shekinah showcases her makeup application and special effects skills on her Instagram page, @hollywoodmakeup, and shares her work as an aesthetician of 23 years on her @aestheticsbyshekinah page.

Shekinah gives her fans a glimpse of her early days growing up in the Amish faith

While Shekinah was in a sharing mood, she also uploaded a throwback photo of herself growing up in Tennessee in her family’s Amish upbringing.

When asked by an Instagram follower to share about her former Amish lifestyle, Shekinah uploaded a pic of herself from her early days.

The mom of one was clad in traditional Amish garb, dressed in a modest blue dress as she held a little girl on her lap while they rode on a tree swing.

Shekinah posted a throwback photo from her younger years growing up in the Amish lifestyle. Pic credit: @shekinah.garner/Instagram

Once again, Shekinah shared that her fans and followers can learn more about her Amish upbringing if they subscribe to her content.

Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 5 Tell All airs on Monday, December 11, at 8/7c on TLC.