90 Day Fiance: Shaeeda Sween takes off her hijab

Shaeeda Sween revealed to 90 Day Fiance fans how she looks without her hijab. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Shaeeda Sween is a Muslim woman from Trinidad and Tobago who is notably always wearing a hijab on the show.

It looks like she has fielded enough pressure from the 90 Day audience to show what she looks like under her hijab because she pulled a prank of sorts on those who keep asking.

Taking to her Instagram, Shaeeda made a video saying, “So many people ask me how I looked without my hijab. So today I want to show you guys how I look without my hijab.”

She continued, asking, “Are you guys ready to see it because you keep asking me in my comments, in my messages, ‘how you look without this hijab.’ So are you ready?”

The video cut to Shaeeda pulling back her orange hijab to reveal a completely bald head that appeared to be the work of a filter since a glitch could be seen distorting the top of her head.

Above the video was a message at the top of the video saying, “Shaeeda takes her hijab off!”

In the caption, Shaeeda explained, “Okay there you have it! No more questions on how do you look without hijab. PS- the joke is not on being bald, the joke is whether I had on a curly filter, a locs filter it’s to show I got you! You thought it was real 😉😉😉.”

Shaeeda Sween was pranked by Bilal Hazziez when she first arrived to America

When Shaeeda and Bilal were on Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance, Bilal decided to test Shaeeda’s character with a prank when she first arrived.

Firstly, he picked her up from the airport in a run-down work van. Secondly, he brought her to his dilapidated childhood home and passed it off as his current home.

Shaeeda thought Bilal deceived her because the image he presented to her in Trinidad was not his apparent reality in America.

Bilal was upset by Shaeeda’s reaction to the house and van, and the situation became a tense point in their relationship and was also brought up by Bilal’s family members.

Shaeeda Sween wants to have a baby with Bilal Hazziez

Now that Shaeeda and Bilal are on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, one of their main storylines is about Shaeeda wanting to have a child and Bilal wanting to wait.

At 37, Shaeeda, who has no children of her own, put in her prenup with Bilal, who has two children, that they would need to have a child by the time she was 40.

Bilal has been feeling like they need to put focus on getting to know each other better and forming a strong relationship.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.