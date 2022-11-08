90 Day Fiance: Shaeeda Sween stylish in grey shows off her U.S. employment card

Shaeeda recently received her U.S. employment card. Pic credit: TLC

Shaeeda Sween of 90 Day Fiance is ready to start her life as a businesswoman in the U.S.

Shaeeda and her American husband, Bilal Hazziez, were introduced to 90 Day Fiance fans during Season 9. They’ve continued to share their storyline this season on Happily Ever After?

Now that Shaeeda is settling into life in the U.S., she’s been eager to start a yoga business like she once had while living in Trinidad and Tobago.

She recently took to Instagram to share some exciting news with her 230K followers as she’s now one step closer to making her dreams come true in America.

Shaeeda posed from inside her car for a photo in which she held up her employment card. The West Indian beauty proudly held her card as she gave a dazzling smile to the camera.

As always, Shaeeda looked stylish and put together in her ensemble, this time sporting an all-grey outfit consisting of her hajib, a blazer, and some light-washed jeans.

Sharing the post ahead of Sunday night’s episode of Happily Ever After?, Shaeeda appropriately captioned her share, “Don’t miss 90 Day Fiance : HEA tonight to continue to watch- ‘Guess who got her employment card in the USA 🇺🇸!'”

“One step closer to becoming a business woman in the USA 🇺🇸,” she continued, adding, “Don’t sleep on us Caribbean people. We work hard to excel anywhere we go. Time to make those coins again!”

Shaeeda’s post was met with plenty of support from her followers. Bilal was one of the first to comment and congratulated his lovely wife on her accomplishment, telling her she’s “already” a businesswoman and that the world is hers.

Shaeeda’s husband Bilal Hazziez and followers show their support

Shaeeda replied, thanking her husband for “holding her down” and showing her gratitude.

Echoing Bilal’s sentiment, another one of Shaeeda’s fans told her, “You are already a business women! Now it’s just official!”

Another fan, curious about Shaeeda and Bilal’s future, asked whether Bilal would follow through on a business or a kid.

Shaeeda replied to the snarky comment, “keep watching the show.”

A breakup led to Shaeeda becoming a flexibility/yoga instructor

As 90 Day Fiance viewers watched on Sunday, Shaeeda was excited to get her yoga business started here in the States, as a former successful yogi in Trinidad and Tobago.

Earlier this month, Shaeeda launched her business Instagram page, West Indian Bella Fit. The Flexibility/Yoga Instructor describes herself as a “Top hijabi flexibility instructor WORLDWIDE” on her Linktree.

Shaeeda worked hard to get as flexible as she is today. After a bad breakup with an ex-boyfriend, she Googled headstands after seeing a woman doing one online. She came across yoga and was “intrigued.”

Eventually, she became talented enough to offer her services to others. “I fell in love with yoga and had to get into it,” Shaeeda told News Day. “I did research, looked for an accredited school and purchased an package online. So you see, in the end it all it worked out perfectly.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.