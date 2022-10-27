90 Day Fiance: Shaeeda Sween struts her stuff in yellow shirt-dress and matching pumps

Shaeeda shared her incredible fashion sense with her fans. Pic credit: @westindianbella/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Shaeeda Sween managed to make walking out of a restaurant look like a glamourous catwalk.

The Trinidad and Tobago native was first introduced to 90 Day Fiance fans during Season 9 of the flagship series before joining her American husband, Bilal Hazziez, for Season 7 of Happily Ever After?

Since her time on the series, Shaeeda has garnered hundreds of thousands of followers on social media where she often shares snippets of her daily life with them, including her fashionable ensembles.

That was the case earlier this week when the TLC star took to Instagram to share a Reel set to the remake of Take My Breath Away by EZI.

As she confidently walked out of the Willow Bar in Atlanta, Georgia, Shaeeda was a vision in head-to-toe neon as she strutted toward the camera, letting her brightly-colored outfit take center stage.

Shaeeda was clad in a neon yellow shirt dress that tied at the waist and gathered with ruching before opening into a high slit. To keep her modesty and to stay warm, Shaeeda wore black footless tights under the dress.

The reality TV star paired her dress with matching neon yellow pumps, a patterned hijab that flowed past her shoulders and accessorized with a patterned handbag and some chunky gold earrings.

Along with some hashtags related to dressing modestly, Shaeeda captioned her share, “Link in bio. Acid yellow shirt dress by @thegivingmovement . To order use my discount code – SHAEEDA. $4 dollars goes to charity per item sold.”

As it turns out, Shaeeda’s outfit choice is helping a charitable cause. Her dress’s designer, The Giving Moment, donates a portion of their sales to organizations that work to provide education, social services, medical care, and more to underprivileged youth in developing countries.

Shaeeda perfects melding modesty and fashion

Shaeeda gave her followers a closer look at her garb in another IG post, where she described her outfit of choice, a “poplin maxi rouched shirt dress” and offered her fans a discount code.

For the still shots, Shaeeda posed outdoors amid a gorgeous fall backdrop as she placed her hands on a rail to stop for a snap. Shaeeda flashed her bright smile and looked elegant and feminine in her daytime look.

Shaeeda has shown her fans once again that she doesn’t have to show a lot of skin to look fashionable.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.