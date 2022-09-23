90 Day Fiance: Shaeeda Sween strikes a pose in stylish outfit while out in NYC

Shaeeda struck a fashionable pose for “sexy Thursday.” Pic credit: @westindianbella/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Shaeeda Sween showed off her fashionable side while visiting New York City.

Season 9 alum Shaeeda and her American husband Bilal Hazziez recently joined the Season 7 cast of Happily Ever After?

The couple – mostly Bilal – came under scrutiny during their time on Season 9 of the flagship series but have proven off-camera that they’re the real deal.

Shaeeda has grown an impressive following on Instagram since filming for 90 Day Fiance, amassing over 200K followers.

Lately, she’s been showing off her (and Bilal’s) keen fashion sense and recently did so with a carousel post from Bryant Park in NYC, which she captioned, “It’s sexy Thursday- jk lol! Dont forget to visit the link in my biography and click on our YouTube channel to see me in this outfit in my NYC Vlog.”

In her first slide, Shaeeda posed outdoors in front of a building with gorgeous foliage acting as the backdrop for her impromptu photoshoot. The self-described West Indian Bella sported a casual look for the shot, wearing a blue, floral hijab paired with a long-sleeved white top and light-washed jeans.

As stylish as her outfit was, Shaeeda’s accessorizes took center stage. The beautiful yogi opted for a pair of mirrored sunglasses, a black purse with a gold chain shoulder strap, white athletic shoes, and a black Gucci belt.

Shaeeda turned to the side in her second slide, giving her viewers a better glance at her complete outfit as she gave her best smize to the camera.

Shaeeda’s followers were impressed with her look and many of them took to the comments to compliment her fashion sense.

90 Day Fiance fans compliment Shaeeda’s NYC look

“Westindianbella you need to come through with your own Fashion line, you are always so stylish & fabulous.👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼🤗,” read one comment from a fan who admired Shaeeda’s stylish look.

A similar comment read, “Looking good my friend and that’s a cute outfit 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏,” while another fan wrote, “You have a great sense of fashion!”

Pic credit: @westindianbella/Instagram

Shaeeda and Bilal recently launched their YouTube channel, Bilal and Shaeeda, and documented their recent week-long NYC trip. Their first video shared snippets of their visit as they toured NYC, enjoying shopping, dining, and Broadway shows.

Before coming to America on her K-1 visa, Shaeeda ran a successful business as a yoga instructor. Now that she’s living in the States, Shaeeda continues to offer her services to clients, touting herself as the “Top hijabi flexibility instructor WORLDWIDE.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.