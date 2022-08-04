90 Day Fiance: Shaeeda Sween slams assumption she was ‘broke and desperate’ before coming to the U.S.

Shaeeda clapped back at haters who assumed she was “broke and desperate” ahead of coming to America. Pic credit: @westindianbella/Instagram

90 Day Fiance newcomer Shaeeda Sween had some choice words for critics who assumed she was “broke and desperate” before coming to America.

Shaeeda joined the cast of 90 Day Fiance this season alongside her American fiance, Bilal Hazziez.

The yoga enthusiast from Trinidad and Tobago met Bilal online through mutual friends. Bilal flew to the Caribbean, where they met for the first time in person, and they became engaged after just one week.

Shaeeda soon moved to Bilal’s hometown of Kansas City, Missouri, on her K-1 visa. The couple’s struggles to navigate life together in the states are currently playing out during Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance.

Bilal hasn’t earned himself a likable reputation among 90 Day Fiance viewers, with fans of the show accusing him of gaslighting Shaeeda, playing pranks on his fiancee, and being adamant about her signing a prenup.

Shaeeda, on the other hand, has earned the respect of 90 Day Fiance viewers, who admire her tenacity and patience. She’s also grown quite the following on social media, where she currently has 121,000 followers on Instagram, 43.3K followers on TikTok, and 1.2K followers on Facebook.

90 Day Fiance newbie Shaeeda Sween proves she wasn’t ‘broke and desperate’ before coming to the U.S.

Recently, Shaeeda shared an Instagram Story slide addressing assumptions often made about her and calling out her critics.

Along with a screenshot of an article from Distractify titled “Shaeeda Ran Her Own Yoga Business Before ’90 Day Fiance’,” Shaeeda left a message for her fans and critics, proving that she’s a savvy businesswoman and not a “broke and desperate” one.

“They like to run with the narrative that I was a broke desperate have ‘nothing’ type of woman. Before I came to America I made it in the Newsday because my yoga business reached its highest peak of students- I was doing my thing- 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 And I will build it back again!”

As 90 Day Fiance viewers have learned from watching Season 9, Shaeeda is an extremely flexible yoga enthusiast who isn’t afraid to pull out her mat and show off some of her impressive poses.

Shaeeda ran a successful yoga studio in Trinidad and Tobago

Before coming to the U.S. on her K-1 visa, Shaeeda ran a successful yoga business in her native country of Trinidad and Tobago. Now that she’s in America, Shaeeda is still spreading her love of yoga, offering personalized classes to her clients.

A quick glance at Shaeeda’s Instagram bio shows that she offers private sessions, as she writes, “BOOK your private/virtual YOGA teacher NOW,” and includes her email address to set up an appointment. Over on Facebook, Shaeeda touts, “Hi, I am Westindianbella, a certified yoga instructor specialized in flexibility stretches and vinya.”

Per the Newsday article that Shaeeda referenced in her Instagram Stories, the West Indian beauty explained how she got started in yoga nearly five years ago; as it turns out, heartbreak was Shaeeda’s driving factor.

After her former boyfriend broke up with her via text in 2017, Shaeeda began googling yoga images online amid her heartbreak, and it piqued her interest.

“I googled head stands and found yoga. I was intrigued. I followed the yoga prep poses and was able to do the head stand in two weeks,” Shaeeda shared.

