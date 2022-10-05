90 Day Fiance: Shaeeda Sween shows off her incredible flexibility

Shaeeda Sween showed off her flexibility while promoting her classes. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Shaeeda Sween is extremely flexible and showed off her skills during a promotional video.

The 37-year-old Trinidad and Tobago native owned her own yoga studio before coming to America, and it looks like she is trying to launch something virtual in the States.

In the video, Shaeeda used a garage door as her prop to get into wildly flexible positions as she stunted for her business endeavor.

Shaeeda began with her arms straight, holding her up from the ground as the garage door served as the wall to hold herself up as her legs were in a split position.

Next, Shaeeda had only her toes on the garage door as her back was significantly arched before she took her feet off the door and rested them just above her head.

In the caption, Shaeeda touted her virtual classes as being “affordable,” and an “opportunity [to] get fit and flexible.” Furthermore, Shaeeda said she has classes for “beginners and intermediate” and said her teaching was “Open to everyone around the world 🌎.”

Shaeeda Sween is on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

90 Day Fiance viewers first met Shaeeda when she was on Season 9 of the flagship series with her now-husband, Bilal Hazziez.

The pair and their relationship struggles were popular enough to earn them a spot on currently airing Season 7 of Happily Ever After? although they were announced as late cast members.

90 Day critics have consistently hated on Bilal since he has been on the show, and Shaeeda has received support from fans who have felt like Bilal has continuously gaslit her.

Shaeeda wants to have a baby

It’s no secret that Shaeeda wants to have a child badly. Her desire to get pregnant was a main storyline on 90 Day Fiance, and it continues to be one on Happily Ever After?

Shaeeda made Bilal put a clause in their prenup that they would try to get pregnant before Shaeeda turned 40.

Just months into being newlyweds, Shaeeda still has baby fever and has been pressing Bilal at every turn to consider having a child sooner rather than later.

During the last episode, Shaeeda and Bilal went to see a fertility specialist who said that Shaeeda was in the high-risk category for having a child at her age.

Bilal took that sentiment oppositely and said that that meant they should wait two to three years before having a baby. That position was not challenged by Shaeeda or the doctor at that time.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.