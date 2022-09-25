90 Day Fiance: Shaeeda Sween is completely obsessed with Loren Brovarnik

Shaeeda Sween is obsessed with another 90 Day Fiance star. Pic credit: TLC

Shaeeda Sween is telling the world about her latest obsession: Loren Brovarnik.

The women starred in separate seasons of 90 Day Fiance but had the same goal in mind, which was to find love with the man of their dreams.

After being featured on the show with her husband, Alexei, Loren became a household name and a fan favorite.

Their story of meeting in Israel and instantly feeling connected to one another resonated with viewers over the years.

Now, they are seen as one of the few genuine and true love stories that have come from the franchise.

It’s not just fans or Alexei who adore Loren, however. Shaeeda recently took the opportunity to share how she feels about the OG 90 Day cast member.

Shaeeda Sween gives Loren Brovarnik a major compliment

Loren recently shared a video on Instagram showing herself lip-synching to the popular 90’s song, “Gotta Be” by singer, Des’ree.

In the comments of her post, she got a sweet message from Shaeeda who wanted Loren to know how she feels about her. In her comment, Shaeeda wrote, “I love your spirit ! Completely obsess with you too ❤️❤️❤️.”

Shaeeda leaves a comment for Loren under her post. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

The comment fell right in line with Loren’s caption, which read, “Lead with love 💗,” promoting a message to be supportive and spread love to others.

Loren has been encouraging her followers to be kind and loving more than ever since revealing she is struggling with postpartum depression.

Loren Brovarnik has given birth to her third child

Earlier in the month, Loren and Alexei became parents for the third time. After having two boys, they welcomed a daughter whom they named Ariel.

After giving birth, Loren was transparent with her fans about the postpartum depression she was experiencing. She shared that she was not doing well but struggled to explain why she felt down.

Loren suggested maybe she simply felt overwhelmed at the realization that she now has three children under the age of three. She also thought maybe seeing her daughter in the NICU was getting to her.

Although she could not pinpoint the root of her emotions, she took the time to thank her followers for their support and encouraged other parents who may be struggling as well.

Loren has since received a ton of support from fans and fellow reality stars who have fallen in love with her family. Throughout her journey, she continues to be honest and transparent about what she’s going through and lets others know they don’t have to suffer alone or in silence.

