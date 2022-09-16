90 Day Fiance: Shaeeda Sween in hot pink outfit enjoys ‘fashion walk’ with Bilal Hazziez

Shaeeda joined her husband Bilal for a fashionable street walk. Pic credit: @westindianbella/Instagram

Shaeeda Sween looked absolutely stunning in hot pink as she took a “fashion walk” with her 90 Day Fiance husband, Bilal Hazziez.

90 Day Fiance Season 9 couple Shaeeda and Bilal showed off their incredible fashion sense recently as they took to the streets of Kansas City for a leisurely stroll.

Shaeeda, a native of Trinidad and Tobago, looked fierce and proved that the current hot pink trend was made for her as she dazzled in a hot pink blazer and pants with a matching head scarf for a recent Instagram Reel set to Beyonce’s song Upgrade U.

The West Indies beauty paired her look with a pop of yellow, donning a canary-colored mock turtleneck tucked into her pants. For an even more dramatic effect, Shaeeda added a pair of colorful, strappy platform heels which perfectly complemented her look in hues of hot pink, yellow, and bright blue.

She accessorized with a pair of chunky, gold dangle earrings and gave her best smize to the camera as she held Bilal’s hand for their street-side stroll. Bilal looked equally as chic, donning a gray suit jacket with a black pocket square, paired with a black tee underneath, distressed jeans, and pair of black dress shoes.

“Fashion walks are the best,” Shaeeda captioned her Instagram post, also crediting her outfit and video production company, adding a slew of hashtags.

Shaeeda Sween’s ‘fashion walk’ with Bilal Hazziez impresses 90 Day Fiance cast

Shaeeda’s Reel garnered more than 24,000 likes and over 1,200 comments where several other cast members from the 90 Day Fiance universe showed up to compliment her and Bilal’s looks.

Yara Zaya wrote, “Love this outfit’s 👌🏻 Beautiful couple 😍,” to which Shaeeda replied, “@yarazaya thank you my pretty beau 😘.”

Shaeeda’s Season 9 castmate, Emily Bieberly, wrote, “When we come visit the men are watching the kids and we’re going shopping☺️🤣😘”

Another 90 Day Fiance alum, Molly Hopkins, told Shaeeda, “Gorgeous girl ❤.”

Although Bilal received plenty of criticism for his behavior during Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance, Shaeeda has come under fire as well, but for different reasons.

Shaeeda defends her success after critics accuse her being ‘broke and desperate’

The uber-flexible yoga instructor had a successful business in Trinidad and Tobago as a yogi before coming to the U.S. on a K-1 visa. However, when she was accused of using Bilal for his money and success, she fired back, defending herself.

“They like to run with the narrative that I was a broke desperate have ‘nothing’ type of woman,” Shaeeda told her IG followers in a Story. “Before I came to America I made it in the Newsday because my yoga business reached its highest peak of students- I was doing my thing-And I will build it back again!”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.