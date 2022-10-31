90 Day Fiance: Shaeeda Sween in bodysuit and matching joggers enjoys ‘beautiful day’

Shaeeda enjoyed a “beautiful day” in Atlanta while showing off her fashionable side. Pic credit: @westindianbella/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star Shaeeda Sween showed off her fashion sense while enjoying a “beautiful day” in Atlanta.

Shaeeda recently visited Atlanta, Georgia, with her husband, Bilal Hazziez.

The TLC star’s religion requires that she dress modestly, and she often shows off how she melds that with high-fashion looks.

The Trinidad and Tobago native recently shared one of her outfits with her 225k Instagram followers.

Posing outside on a set of stairs in Piedmont Park, Shaeeda posed for a carousel of photos in her head-to-toe white attire.

Shaeeda proved that she’s worthy of her self-described title as a fashionista. The reality TV star was clad in an off-white, ribbed bodysuit with a crewneck and matching joggers.

90 Day Fiance star Shaeeda Sween enjoys ‘beautiful day’ in head-to-toe white

The Caribbean beauty posed with one leg up as she smiled for the camera. Shaeeda matched her entire ensemble, adding an off-white, button-down jacket over her bodysuit.

Adding to her outfit’s color scheme, Shaeeda also matched her tennis shoes, hijab, and purse for a monochromatic look. In the second slide, Shaeeda stood up, giving her followers a better look at her complete outfit. Shaeeda smiled as she stood at the bottom of the staircase, which was flocked by autumn-colored leaves.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The yoga instructor captioned her share, “Beautiful day! Wearing my @thegivingmovement attire. Women crewneck cottonrib100 top (bodysuit) off white Women’s regular cottonrib100 joggers off white. LINK IN BIO: To order use my discount code . SHAEEDA and tag me so I can repost to my story.”

Shaeeda promotes The Giving Moment and her yoga practice

Shaeeda has put together outfits from The Giving Moment before. The company touts reinventing “sustainable athleisure” for its clients. The brand also boasts their charitable endeavors.

For every item sold, The Giving Moment donates $4 to philanthropic organizations that aim to provide quality education to underprivileged youth as well as education, nutrition, social services, and medical facilities.

In addition to helping a good cause with her fashion, Shaeeda is also a “Top hijabi flexibility instructor WORLDWIDE,” per her Linktree.

While living in Trinidad and Tobago, Shaeeda became interested in yoga following a split from her ex-boyfriend in 2017. She began teaching Vinyasa yoga, which focused on flexibility — one quick look at Shaeeda’s Instagram proves just how flexible she is.

Shaeeda now offers online classes for her clients, ranging from one-on-one classes to group classes, and there is no age limit.

“That’s how I sell it – improved flexibility in three months,” Shaeeda explained of her yoga business. “I don’t have a dance or gymnastics background and I was able to do it, so I really push women to be flexible and try to make them feel comfortable about themselves, whatever their age. I let them know consistency is key.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.