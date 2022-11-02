90 Day Fiance: Shaeeda Sween brings the laughs for her first Halloween in the US

Shaeeda had some fun with her Halloween costume this year. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Shaeeda Sween showed off her sense of humor in this year’s Halloween costume.

Shaeeda’s storyline on 90 Day Fiance and Happily Ever After? has consisted of mostly serious issues. She and her husband, Bilal Hazziez, disagree about starting a family and it’s seemingly driven a wedge between them.

However, outside of the small screen, Shaeeda proved to her 228K Instagram followers that she knows how to loosen up and have fun.

The beauty from Trinidad and Tobago took to the social media platform to share this year’s Halloween costume, and it didn’t disappoint.

Dressed as an old, disgruntled Obeah grandmother named Egna, Shaeeda recorded herself as she pretended to open the door for trick-or-treaters. (According to Merriam-Webster, an Obeah is “a system of belief among Black people chiefly of the British West Indies and the Guianas that is characterized by the use of magic ritual to ward off misfortune or to cause harm.”)

Shaeeda fully committed to her costume. A voiceover played, with a voice asking where the children were. When she discovered there weren’t any trick-or-treaters at her door, she exclaimed, “Oh, well,” before slamming the door shut.

Shaeeda Sween shows off her sense of humor in hilarious Halloween costume

For her costume, Shaeeda donned a matching hajib and dress along with black leggings and black combat boots. She exaggerated her makeup, overlining her brows, adding a fake beauty mark, and donning bright red lipstick.

To add to the humor of her outfit, Shaeeda stuffed her derriere with padding, and hunched over while making an irritated expression. She held a pumpkin bucket full of candy on one arm as she pretended to peer out the door, looking for children asking for candy.

“Do you guys like my outfit?” she captioned the Reel. “Did Old disgruntle obeah granny Egna just missed giving candy out to kids. Oh well! I guess Egna will have to try again next year 🤷🏽‍♀️- 😂 LOL PS- my hubby might divorce me after this 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂.”

90 Day Fiance cast members appreciate Shaeeda’s humor

Shaeeda’s humor was appreciated, as evidenced by the hundreds of comments and more than 10,000 Likes.

Pic credit: @westindianbella/Instagram

Shaeeda’s husband, Bilal, was one of the first to comment and told her, “OMG!! Not Egna the Obeah woman!!! She’s a day late and a dollar short, lol. I thought we left her back in Trindad & Tobago…I need my wife back 😩😩😂😂😂😂”

Other 90 Day Fiance cast members, such as Molly Hopkins and Jenny Slatten, showed their appreciation for Shaeeda’s humor with slews of crying-laughing face emojis, to which Shaeeda replied with some of the same emojis.

It’s safe to say that although Shaeeda’s husband Bilal is known as the prankster in their relationship, she has proven herself to have a playful side as well.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.