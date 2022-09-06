90 Day Fiance: Shaeeda Sween and Bilal Hazziez get petty in latest video

Shaeeda and Bilal had some fun in a recent video. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? couple Bilal Hazziez and his wife Shaeeda Sween had some fun mocking their pettiness towards each other.

Shaeeda, a native of Trinidad and Tobago, met her American husband Bilal online, as 90 Day Fiance viewers learned during Season 9 of the flagship series.

The couple has returned to the franchise, joining the cast of Happily Ever After? for its seventh season.

Much of Shaeeda and Bilal’s storyline on 90 Day Fiance revolved around their frequent bickering, which has continued into Happily Ever After?

Last week, viewers watched as Shaeeda nearly got into a physical altercation with Bilal’s ex-wife, Shahidah. 90 Day Fiance viewers weren’t happy with Bilal and Shahidah’s behavior, calling them out for mistreating Shaeeda.

However, it looks as though Shaeeda and Bilal have since made up, judging by Shaeeda’s latest share on Instagram.

Shaeeda Sween and Bilal Hazziez play petty pranks on each other

The ultra-flexible yogi captioned her Reel, “PART I- When you’re mad at your spouse and being petty as hell.”

The video began with Shaeeda coming down the stairs, sending a menacing glare Bilal’s way, which he reciprocated while text across the screen read, “When you’re both mad at each other and petty.”

In the next clip, Shaeeda played off a scene from 90 Day Fiance when Bilal complained about her leaving her hijab pins around the house, specifically pushed into the sofa. The West Indies beauty jokingly placed some miscellaneous pins on the sofa and dropped one on the floor. When Bilal entered the room later, he stepped on one of the pins, jumping in pain, before sitting down to find another pin beneath him, clearly agitated at his wife’s gesture.

As Shaeeda could be seen walking away, looking pleased that Bilal sat on her pins, he returned the favor by going into the bathroom and turning off the water under the sink. When Shaeeda entered the bathroom to brush her teeth, the water wouldn’t turn on, prompting her to fire back.

For Shaeeda’s next prank, she turned off the TV while Bilal was in the midst of watching a Kansas City Chiefs game, coming out to reveal that she was holding the remote after Bilal looked shocked and confused.

90 Day Fiance viewers weren’t amused by Bilal’s pranks during Season 9

To pull off his last prank while Shaeeda was doing yoga poses on her mat, Bilal walked by and flipped the mat onto her head, causing her to fall. She retaliated by throwing a yoga block at Bilal as he walked away.

Pranks are nothing new to Shaeeda, and especially Bilal. During Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance, Bilal pranked his wife-to-be when he brought her to his dilapidated childhood home rather than his real home, a gesture that didn’t sit well with 90 Day Fiance viewers.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.