90 Day Fiance: Shaeeda suspects Bilal isn’t the only one pushing a prenup

90 Day Fiance couple Shaeeda Sween and Bilal Hazziez are struggling to agree on one important issue before they tie the knot.

Bilal is convinced they need a prenup in place before they agree to get married. The topic has been a sore spot in their relationship since he introduced the idea. While he claims it’s just to protect his kids, Shaeeda thinks there’s more to the story.

As they try to navigate this sensitive topic, Shaeeda wants to know the real reason why Bilal is so adamant to make her sign a prenup.

Shaeeda thinks Bilal is being influenced by others

A preview clip for an upcoming episode shows Shaeeda and Bilal once again having a serious conversation about signing a prenup.

Shaeeda told her fiance she was shocked that he presented her with the idea and the paperwork. As their conversation continued, Bilal attempted to explain why this piece of paper was so important to him.

He asks her, “Do you ever plan on cheating on me? Do you ever plan on divorcing me?” Shaeeda answered each question with “no.”

Bilal then continued by telling her the prenup didn’t matter then. He clarified, saying, “All this means is that if you go back on your word or what you just said to me, that’s the only reason this here would take an effect.”

Not convinced by his argument, Shaeeda pushed back and asked Bilal if there was anything or anyone else influencing his decision to present the prenup. She stated that in her conversation with his ex-wife, she also mentioned the document. This leads her to believe that he is being pushed to enforce the prenup.

According to Shaeeda, there are too many people involved in their relationship who may be trying to persuade Bilal to do something that was not originally his idea.

Shaeeda thinks Bilal is punishing her for his past relationships

When asked if anyone was influencing his decision, Bilal immediately disagreed. He said he simply just wanted to protect his children and himself. Shaeeda became emotional, saying she felt he did not trust her.

In her confessional, Shaeeda says she believes Bilal has some trust issues that he is not acknowledging. She says, “I feel like I have to pay the price for everything that has happened to him in the past.”

Shaeeda has made it clear all season that she is not with Bilal for his money. She talked about her successful yoga studio in Trinidad and how she is very accomplished and well-known back home. Despite her hesitations, Shaeeda does agree to the prenup. However, she tells him before she signs it, she wants to review it with a lawyer and ensure that she has some rights as well.

