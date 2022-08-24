90 Day Fiance: Shaeeda and Bilal enjoy fashionable day out in matching white outfits

Shaeeda Sween and Bilal Hazziez look stunning in their matching white outfits. Pic credit: 90 Day Fiance/YouTube

90 Day Fiance stars Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween are spreading their intoxicating love all over social media and doing so in a very fashionable way.

Bilal and Shaeeda recently shared a beautiful video of them being so in love with one another, walking together, holding hands, and sharing beautiful kisses along the way.

Bilal wore a long-sleeved button-up white t-shirt and shorts along with a white pair of tennis shoes.

Shaeeda wore a long white long-sleeved dress with a white hijab and accented the outfit with a colorful necklace and earrings.

Bilal captioned the video by complimenting Shaeeda and saying that long walks with her are priceless.

Bilal said, “Long walks on the beach with you are priceless my [queen emoji] “The world is enjoyment and the best enjoyment in the world is a righteous wife.” – Prophet Muhammad (saw) She’s my touch of paradise on earth… a kiss of life.”

90 Day Fiance fans think Shaeeda may be pregnant

90 Day Fiance fans were going wild in Bilal’s comment section all because of one short moment in the video where fans saw Shaeeda touch her stomach ever so softly and in a nurturing manner while she and Bilal were sitting on the bench.

When Shaeeda touched her stomach, both she and Bilal looked down at her stomach.

The clip was very quick, so if one was not paying close attention to the clip, they would miss it, but many 90 Day Fiance fans did not and are predicting that Bilal and Shaeeda will be announcing a pregnancy soon.

One 90 Day Fiance fan commented on Bilal’s Instagram post asking if Shaeeda touched her stomach.

The fan said, “Did you just touch your tummy???”

Another 90 Day Fiance fan has wishful thinking and believes that a pregnancy announcement will be coming soon.

The fan said, “I feel a pregnancy announcement coming!!!!!!! [heart eyes emoji].”

Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween have made major strides in their relationship

Although Bilal and Shaeeda’s relationship hasn’t been the smoothest, as the two have had major differences in the way they want to go about their lives with one another, it seems as though the two have been able to put their differences aside to ensure that they have the best life possible.

Watching Bilal and Shaeeda work effortlessly towards having a better relationship is a beautiful sight to see, and hopefully, they can continue working together for the better.

