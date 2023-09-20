90 Day Fiance Season 3: Where are the couples now?

90 Day Fiance has been sharing couples’ international love stories since 2014.

Fans of the franchise have followed the cast members’ storylines both on the small screen and off camera.

With so many new couples every season, we often forget about certain castmates — either because they tend to keep a low public profile, especially on social media, or they didn’t leave much of an impression on viewers.

Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance featured six Americans who shared their stories about finding love overseas and all the drama that comes with the 90 days they have to get married once their international fiancee comes to the U.S.

The cast included 90 Day Fiance fan favorites Loren and Alexei Brovarnik, as well as Mark and Nikki Shoemaker, Melanie and Devar Walters, Kyle and Noon Huckabee, Josh and Aleksandra Strobel, and Fernando Verdini and his then-fiancee Carolina.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.

Season 3 viewers watched the couples navigate a lot of highs and lows, some with more lows than others. So now that it’s been nearly a decade since they debuted on TLC, it leaves us wondering which couples are still together and which have parted ways.

Loren and Alexei Brovarnik are among several couples from Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance who are still going strong

Due to their social media presence and their own 90 Day Fiance spinoff, Loren and Alexei’s relationship status is pretty evident.

The lovebirds — who met in 2013 and wed in 2015 in the U.S. and again in Alexei’s native country, Israel, in 2016 — are still happily married and now share three children: their sons Shai and Asher and their daughter, Ariel.

Mark and Nikki were an interesting couple with a unique set of challenges, mainly due to their huge age gap. Baltimore native Mark was 57 during their season, and Nikki, a native of the Philippines, was just 19.

Although Mark and Nikki went through with their wedding day (despite Nikki not wanting to sign a prenuptial agreement), the couple has since split. Last year, Mark filed for divorce from Nikki after seven years of marriage, citing adultery as the reason for the divorce.

Pennsylvania native Melanie met her husband, Devar, during a trip to his homeland, Jamaica.

The two overcame some hurdles in their relationship, namely Melanie’s family struggling to trust Devar, but ended up tying the knot. The happy couple is still married, recently celebrating eight years of wedded bliss, and welcomed their daughter, Avah, in 2017.

What are Kyle and Noon, Josh and Aleksandra, and Fernando and Carolina up to these days?

Kyle, a realtor and native of New Orleans, met his Thai wife, Noon, who currently works as a cat groomer, on Facebook.

Another one of the rare success stories to come from the 90 Day Fiance franchise, this couple is living in Portland, Oregon, and they’re still going strong after tying the knot in a Buddhist temple during their season on the show.

Josh, a Mormon who hails from Idaho, met Russian native Aleksandra in Prague while Josh was on a mission trip and Aleksandra was a student.

Aleksandra converted to Mormonism, and the couple got married in 2015 after a short engagement. The couple shares two children, and Josh went on to become a doctor while Aleksandra is a nursing student.

One couple that may not immediately stick out in 90 Day Fiance viewers’ memories is Fernando and Carolina. This couple met while on dates with other people, and despite Fernando’s mom not approving Carolina, who is 17 years his junior, they went through with getting hitched.

As of last year, Fernando, a critical care nurse, and Carolina are still together. In an Instagram post shared by Fernando, the couple posed for a mirror selfie, which was captioned, “Happy Anniversary amor! Seven years married and over 10 years together.”

Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance premieres on Sunday, October 8 at 8/7c on TLC.