90 Day Fiance Season 10 couple Sam and Citra Wilson welcome their first child

Congratulations to Sam and Citra Wilson!

The 90 Day Fiance Season 10 couple are parents to a newborn baby girl.

During the Tell All we learned that Sam and Citra were expecting their first child together, a daughter, and now, Baby Girl Wilson is here.

Neither Sam nor Citra have made an official announcement yet, but Citra posted a video on her Instagram Story confirming the exciting news.

In the recording, Sam and his father stood in a hospital room. Sam’s father cradled the baby girl in his arms as Sam told his daughter, “That’s your Papa … your other Papa.”

Citra opted to cover her daughter’s face throughout the video, only revealing that the little one was swaddled in a blanket covered in baby ducklings.

Citra tells 90 Day Fiance fans she’ll reveal her and Sam’s daughter’s name ‘soon’

In her caption, Citra wrote, “Thank you for all of you guys sending us sweet messages for the baby.”

“[We] can’t reply one by one we appreciate it for all the messages and all the posts on social media,” she added. “We will reveal the baby name soon.”

Citra also shared a photo of Sam shortly after their daughter’s birth, as shared by @90sipsofrealitea.

In the photo below, Sam was dressed in head-to-toe scrubs as he looked lovingly at his daughter in the nursery.

In another photo shared by @90_days_or_life, one of Citra’s sisters held her new niece in a rocking chair.

In the caption above the photo, Citra joked, “Having my sister here means free babysitter.”

Sam and Citra confirmed they were expecting a baby during the 90 Day Fiance Season 10 Tell All

Initially, Citra danced around the rumors that she was pregnant, as Monsters and Critics previously reported.

90 Day Fiance viewers were sure Citra was pregnant after catching a glimpse of her midsection during a confessional in Season 10.

But, at the time, Citra claimed that she was bloated and not sporting a baby bump.

A couple of months later, Citra came clean during the Tell All, sharing that she was 12 weeks along in her pregnancy during filming.

Citra filmed the moment she told Sam he was going to be a father

After confirming her pregnancy, Citra shared how Sam learned he would be a Daddy.

Citra filmed herself inside the bathroom as she showed Sam a positive pregnancy test.

Sam reacted calmly, telling his wife, “I knew it.”

Citra captioned the video, “Nothing will ever beat this feeling. The absolute best day of our lives.”

