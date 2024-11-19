90 Day Fiance: Sean explains why he was so hard on Ingi: ‘They left a lot out’

Sean says there’s a reason why he came so hard for Ingi during the Tell All on Monday night.

As we watched, Sean and Ingi exchanged words on stage during Part 1 of the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 6 Tell All.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Irishman Sean threatened his Icelandic castmate, Ingi, on stage.

Ingi didn’t attend the Tell All in person but rather via video call, and things got spicy off the bat.

Ingi’s girlfriend, Corona, claimed that she invested love and attention into her and Ingi’s relationship, and “then he just left.”

Corona called out her ex, asking why he’d even show up after their turbulent breakup, and that’s when Sean intervened.

Sean put Ingi on blast during the Tell All

“And he’s laughing like the piece of s**t that he is,” Sean told Ingi through the video screen.

“You know what you’re doing. You’re a piece of s**t. You’re lucky you’re not sittin’ here in person,” Sean warned Ingi.

Ingi played dumb, however, shocked at Sean’s comments.

But Sean didn’t back down, going on to call Ingi a “scum bag” and accusing him of leading Corona on.

Ingi adamantly denied the claims, claiming that his relationship with Corona was not a joke and that he truly loved her.

Still, Ingi came under fire from Corona and Sean, as well as their castmate, James, who told him his behavior “wasn’t a good look” for him.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers think Sean went too hard on Ingi

Some 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers felt a bit confused, however, as to why Sean came so hard for Ingi.

Was there something we missed? Is there more to come in part 2 of the Tell All that will explain in detail what exactly Ingi did to set Sean into a fit of rage?

According to Sean, some scenes were omitted during editing.

On Instagram, Sean posted a video of himself walking around New York, which he captioned, “Big Poppa back up in this motherf#@cker 🗽🤣.”

In his Reel’s comments section, Sean received plenty of kind words from his fans who wished him well here in America.

Some, however, questioned why he spoke to Ingi with such anger. And according to Sean, it’s because we didn’t see the whole picture.

Sean claims a lot was ‘left out’ of his and Ingi’s segments

One such Instagram user posed the question, “Hey Sean, why were u so hard on Ingi? U think Corona was innocent?”

In response, Sean commented, “They left alot out 💚.”

Pic credit: @sean_90day/Instagram

Another one of Sean’s followers came out swinging, writing, “Boy, you really came out hot on the tell all.”

“You had no right to talk to Ingi like that. You don’t even know this man only what you see on TV!!”

Sean set the record straight in his response, answering, “Incorrect, it’s You who only knows what they see on TV, they left a whole part out, don’t be so ignorant 🍀.”

Ingi makes 90 Day Fiance history with his remote video walk-off

While we may not have seen everything that transpired during Ingi’s segments during the Tell All, we did see his shocking reaction to being teamed up on.

Ingi removed his mic and unplugged his gear, proclaiming, “I’m outta here,” before walking off camera.

His actions prompted host Shaun Robinson to announce, “Now, that’s never happened before,” as his castmates watched in disbelief.

Will producers talk Ingi into returning to film the rest of his segment? Or have we seen the last of Ingi this season?

More drama awaits next week in part 2 of the Tell All, so until then, we’ll have to wait and see.

Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 6 Tell All airs on Monday, November 25, at 8/7c on TLC.