90 Day Fiance: Russ Mayfield surprises Paola with boat day for her birthday

90 Day Fiance alum Russ Mayfield pulled out all the stops to make sure his wife Paola rang in her 35th birthday in style.

Paola and Russ Mayfield became fan favorites on 90 Day Fiance as viewers watched them navigate cultural differences and plenty of ups and downs before tying the knot in 2013 and welcoming their son, Axel, in 2019.

Russ Mayfield throws surprise boat party for wife Paola’s 35th birthday

To commemorate Pao’s 35th birthday, Russ rented a boat for the day and invited Paola’s friends to join in the celebration. Paola shared two posts on her Instagram, thanking Russ for the gesture and sharing plenty of pics from the fun day in the sun.

Pao’s first post included a photo of herself and Russ posing on the boat. Paola sat on the side of the boat, wearing a hot pink two-piece swimsuit, her hair in a high bun as she put her arm around Russ’ waist. Russ sported a hat and a blue MTV tank paired with turquoise-colored shorts.

“Surprise boat birthday party from @russ_mayfield and my friends 🤗🤗🤗 @darien_cruz_diaz comeeee thank you @sunkissedboats,” Paola captioned the post.

Paola Mayfield receives well wishes from other 90 Day Fiance alums

Russ was sure to wish Paola a Happy Birthday in the comments: “Feliz cumpleaños amor 🎂 🎉 always a blast celebrating you!” he wrote in Paola’s native language, Spanish, which translates to “Happy birthday love.”

Some other cast members from the 90 Day Fiance franchise also stopped by to wish Pao a happy birthday. Season 5 alum David Toborowsky and Noon Huck from Season 3 of the flagship series both left comments on Paola’s post.

Russ and Pao’s 3-year-old son Axel joined the action as he posed for a pic between his mom and dad, smiling big with a lollipop in his mouth. Paola and Russ stopped to pose at the bow of the boat in front of the water and amid the plentiful sunshine.

Paola’s second post was captioned, “What a great time! Thank you, guys, for making my day a super special🥰” and showed more details from her birthday boat party.

Paola posed with her mermaid cake in another snap, while Axel enjoyed a swim in the water for another pic. Paola was joined by five of her female BFFs as they posed at the bow, looking like they were having a blast.

Russ’ sweet gesture comes on the heels of a tumultuous period in his and Paola’s marriage. In 2021, Paola hinted there was trouble in paradise when she told her fans things were “not well” between them before revealing they were separating.

However, it looks as though Russ and Pao have smoothed things over and they’re enjoying their time together as a couple again.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.