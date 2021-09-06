90 Day Fiance rumors: Big Ed and ex-girlfriend Liz are back together and engaged?

90 Day Fiance fans are reacting to rumors that Big Ed proposed to Liz. Pic credit: TLC

Big Ed of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way loves to keep his name in the headlines. But lately, the San Diego native and his ex-girlfriend, Liz Marie, have been sparking some crazy rumors.

The two were spotted by an avid 90 Day Fiance fan while eating at a restaurant in Santa Barbara. The fan shared a photo of herself with both Big Ed and Liz on her Facebook page via Reddit.

The picture has since been deleted and has caused fans to wonder if the TLC network forced the picture to be taken down. Luckily, @truecrime_jankie caught a screenshot before it was lost forever.

The photo showed the 90 Day Fiance couple smiling with the fan standing on what looked to be a dock. Liz was leaning into Ed, and there was no space between their two bodies.

A 90 Day Fiance fan outed Big Ed and Liz’s engagement

The fan wrote, “So I was out with my husband last night in Santa Barbara, and guess who strolls in and sits next to us? Good old Big Ed and Liz. She was all over him.”

She continued saying, “After a couple of drinks, I got the guts to talk to them, and they were very nice. Also, newly engaged! She had quite the rock on her hand, and they seemed happy! My inner fangirl was dying a bit. Figured you all would understand.”

Big Ed haters and supporters took to the Reddit feed to share their thoughts. @mveightxnine wrote, “Third divorce coming in 3,2,1….”

90 Day Fiance fans are less than impressed

Some views were a bit bleaker with @Okaywedding4654 sharing, “I can. She seems like the type that excuses bad behavior and won’t stand up for herself. And I don’t even mean that in a mean way. It’s sad when otherwise fine people like Liz stay with terrible people like Ped.”

TLC viewers feel like Ed is a master manipulator, especially after phone calls were leaked of him yelling at Liz and calling her vicious names.

It was alarming to think the rumors could be real, especially since Liz spearheaded a campaign to have Big Ed fired from the franchise.

As of now, no one can say what possibly may have brought the two former lovers back together. It very well could have been when Ed revealed he had a bad cough or when his beloved dog, Teddy, passed away recently.

Big Ed is slated to make a return on 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life Season 2. It would be quite the kerfuffle if he ended up getting back with Liz while the cameras were rolling.

The mother of one was assumed to be done with the photographer, but maybe she had a change of heart. Fans are looking forward to getting to the bottom of these particular rumors and fast.

90 Day Fiance: The Single Life is currently on hiatus.