90 Day Fiance rumor: Emily has 2 kids with Kobe after getting pregnant again

90 Day Fiance star Emily Bieberly has already had baby number two with boyfriend Kobe Blaise if the rumor mill is to be believed.

The TLC couple has been at odds since the Cameroonian reality TV relocated to Kansas to meet his son for the first time after nearly two years.

Emily has become the main villain in 90 Day Fiance season 9 due to her controlling behavior with her fiance.

Did Emily have a baby girl with Kobe?

Emily was warned by her parents to not get pregnant again in the premiere episode of 90 Day Fiance Season 9.

The pressure on Kobe is building up to provide for Emily and their young son, it is unclear whether the alleged pregnancy was planned.

According to Instagram page @fraudedmedia, Emily did not “hit it and quit it,” in reference to her one-night stand with Kobe when they had a chance encounter in China.

The page mentioned that Emily had a baby girl with Kobe and claims that “she was at the Tell All,” adding that their daughter could be about three or four months old.

Kobe revealed to Emily’s father that he brought $4,000 from Cameroon but he was told it won’t take them far once they are married.

An alleged photo of Kobe and Emily revealed

A 90-Day Fiance viewer seemingly spotted Emily and Kobe, arriving in New York to record the Tell-All event.

Several cast members have been spotted by viewers in NYC. The pictures show Guillermo holding a baby with Kobe and Emily close to them.

In the trailer for the season, Emily is seen taking a pregnancy test which led to some speculation that the pair have another kid on the way.

In the premiere episode, Emily’s father warned her about getting pregnant.

“OK, I’m picking up the tab for six months. I’m supporting everybody for six months, right?” Emily’s dad says before confronting his daughter. “One thing is for sure, you better not get pregnant.”

The TLC star joked about not using contraception and was seemingly open to the idea of having more children with her fiancé.

Emily laughs, telling her parents, “I have birth control, I just haven’t taken it yet. It’s fine. We’re not going to have any more kids in this house.”

