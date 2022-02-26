90 Day Fiance: Rose Vega enjoys beach getaway with her family thanks to her ‘special someone’

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’ Rose Vega enjoys the beach with her family. Pic credit: TLC

Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days introduced the world to Rose Vega. At the time, the 23-year-old was living in the Philippines and was in a relationship with Big Ed Brown.

Their romance was anything but traditional, with Ed living in California and being twice her age. The two, however, were adamant that their love was real, and Ed traveled across the country to meet her after roughly a year of long-distance communication.

Their relationship didn’t last as the two realized they were not very compatible. Since then, fans have seen Big Ed in new relationships and eventually engaged. On the other hand, Rose has kept her love life mostly private but gives her fans teasers about her relationship status.

Rose is thankful for her ‘special someone’

Recently, Rose took to her Instagram page to share some photos of her family vacationing together. The series of pictures shows them enjoying time at the beach, hanging out on a boat, and playing in the sand.

Rose and her family are all smiles as they pose for selfies and enjoy their time together. Rose also took the time to show off the views, which included crystal clear blue skies and tall mountains stretched across the beach.

Rose captioned her post by saying, “My special someone surprised me with a beach getaway with my family. I will never forget this.”

The person who made this trip happen is not pictured, which is not too surprising. In December, Rose shared with her fans that she was in love and had “found the one” through an Instagram post. The video featured only what appeared to be a man’s arm, but never their face.

Since then, any posts referencing her new love only show a glimpse of her special person’s hands or arms. It seems that Rose is not ready to reveal their identity to the world just yet.

Rose’s life after 90 Day Fiance

Since her appearance on Before the 90 Days, Rose has become a content creator who started a vlog on YouTube. She shares videos of her daily life, as well as her travel adventures, which include Thailand and India.

She’s also become an influencer, landing branding deals with various beauty and wellness companies. In her social media posts, she also shares her modeling photos, daily life struggles as a single mom, and her own merchandise that fans can purchase.

Now 26 years old, she continues to live in the Philippines and in her videos, often highlights meaningful places where she grew up. Her fans can keep up with her life through social media, which she updates regularly.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC.