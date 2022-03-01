90 Day Fiance: Ronald Smith shares proof he and new girlfriend Lauren are still going strong

90 Day Fiance star Ronald Smith is still going strong with his new girlfriend, Lauren Fraser. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star Ronald Smith is still going strong with his new girlfriend, Lauren Fraser.

The South African native recently shared new photos that solidified his new relationship, despite recent rumors that pointed toward him and his estranged wife, Tiffany Franco, reuniting.

Ronald Smith shares proof that he and new girlfriend Lauren are still going strong

Captured by 90 Day Fiance fan account @90daythemelanatedway, the 31-year-old took to Instagram to post a collage of photos to celebrate his flourishing connection.

All smiles, it seems the relationship is strongly moving forward as the only words present were, “Please promise me, that no matter what you’ll never let go.”

Dating for over a few months now, the former TLC personality also teased a return back to the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

While no official announcements have been made, Ronald has been using the hashtag #90dayfianceuk and people have definitely taken notice.

Ronald confirms his relationship amid rumors that he and Tiffany Franco reconciled

It was only a few weeks ago that the internet was buzzing with gossip that Ronald was getting back together with his soon-to-be ex-wife, Tiffany Franco.

Giving a statement to In Touch, Tiffany sparked the talks of reconciliation when she revealed she and Ronald were “working on our family at this time.”

However, the mother of two later explained she didn’t know her email conversation “was going to be used for an article” and decided she won’t be sharing anymore on the topic.

It wouldn’t be a shock to 90 Day Fiance fans, given their pattern of on-again-off-again relationships, but Ronald quickly dismissed the rumors, claiming he was caught off guard by the news.

“Wait what did I miss? Um in touch weekly is in for a rude awakening because… I’m not aware of this no, no!” he responded in the comment section of the article.

While the only people who know the complete story are Tiffany and Ronald, shortly after Valentine’s Day, Tiffany jokingly teased “the feminine urge to show all receipts and ruin lives.”

Time will only tell what is in the cards for this infamous 90 Day Fiance pair.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.