90 Day Fiance: Ronald Smith says co-parenting with Tiffany Franco is not going well

Ronald Smith talks about co-parenting with ex Tiffany Franco. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star Ronald Smith says the co-parenting relationship between him and ex, Tiffany Franco, is not going well. Ronald made the admission during a recent interview where he delved into their divorce and how they’ve been doing since their very public split.

The pair had a tumultuous marriage, and their breakup didn’t fare much better.

Things got even messier when Ronald made the relationship with his new girlfriend Lauren Instagram official and posted a few videos of her in his home country of South Africa.

The 31-year-old got some heat for flaunting Lauren on social media, but Ronald confirmed that he and Tiffany are officially divorced — a claim she disputes.

Divorced or not, the former couple still has to be in each other’s lives for the sake of their kids. They have a biological daughter, Carly, and Tiffany’s son Daniel from a previous relationship.

Ronald Smith talks about co-parenting with Tiffany Franco

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star had a recent chat with Linda Antwi on her YouTube program, The Melanated Way, and opened up about where things stand between him and Tiffany following their split.

Ronald noted that Tiffany has him blocked everywhere so he can’t contact her, and he claimed at one point she even blocked him from calling Daniel’s phone as well.

As for whether they can put their differences aside and co-parent for the sake of the kids, Ronald responded, “Honestly I hope. I really hope. At the moment, it doesn’t look like it, but I would hope for some change in the future.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

He continued, “At the end of the day, it’s me and Daniel and Carly pulling on the short end of the stick. Daniel needs a father figure by him. He needs that manly touch.”

Speaking of his stepson, Ronald noted that no matter where things stand with Tiffany, he will always be Daniel’s dad.

Ronald Smith says Daniel will always be his son

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star continued to dish about his relationship with his stepson Daniel and admitted that they had a long talk about the recent turn of events.

“I even apologized to Daniel for what I did, you know, with Lauren because it wasn’t a good example obviously, and I explained it to him,” revealed Ronald. “Me and Daniel have a very open relationship, and I will always love him.”

“He will always be my boy. I told him, ‘you’re still my son. I don’t care who comes into your mom’s life. You’re still my son,’ and it will stay like that!” He added.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.