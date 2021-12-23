90 Day Fiance: Ronald Smith say he’s ‘tired of being alone’ plans to live with new girlfriend ‘real soon’

Ronald Smith doesn’t want a long-distance relationship. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Star Ronald Smith has been showing off his new girlfriend Lauren on social media and they’re about to take a major step. The pair have not been dating for very long but already they have plans to move in together.

Ronald made the revelation in a recent interview and admitted to being tired of being alone so this relationship with Lauren will be different. The South African native was in a long-distance relationship with estranged wife Tiffany Franco for several years.

After tying the knot in his home country, the couple realized that Ronald’s criminal past could stand in the way of him acquiring a spousal visa to the U.S, so Tiffany planned to move to South Africa instead.

However, that promise ever materialized and they continued with their relationship from thousands of miles away. But with the marriage already riddled with issues that ended in disaster and now the pair are in the process of divorce.

Ronald has since moved on with a new woman named Lauren, whom he debuted on his Instagram when she came to visit last month.

Ronald Smith plans to live with new girl ‘real soon’

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star was a guest on The Melanated Way and he made it clear that he and Lauren will be together very soon.

During his chat with host Linda Antwi, Ronald was asked if his relationship with Lauren was another long-distance relationship.

‘No, not at all,” responded Ronald. “That’s the best part of all.”

The TLC personality noted that at the moment he and Lauren are living apart but he revealed, “We are planning to live together, real, real soon.”

Ronald Smith says he’s tired of being alone

Interestingly the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star admitted that he doesn’t even know if he’s ready for the major step of living with someone.

However, their fast track to moving in together seems to be prompted by loneliness because the couple has not been dating for very long.

At the time of the interview, Ronald revealed that he met Lauren after she slid into his DMs “two months ago.”

When asked if he was ready to move in with Lauren, he admitted “I don’t know.”

He continued, “All I know is I’m really tired of being alone. I had a family which was kept from me. Life goes on, you grow old.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.