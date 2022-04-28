90 Day Fiance: Robert Springs continues to mourn baby Adriel after his recent passing

Robert Springs continues to express his grief online after losing his 7-month-old son Adriel last week. Pic credit: @robert90days7/Instagram

Robert Springs lost his 7-month-old son Adriel last week and the 90 Day Fiance alum continues to mourn the loss of his youngest son.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Robert and his wife Anny Francisco’s son Adriel passed away following an undisclosed surgery.

Anny made the grim announcement on Instagram, where she told her followers, “Today is one of the worst days of my life, my son Adriel spring died, I am devastated and my family… life is so hard and difficult.”

“I never thought I would lose my son. He was a fighter… his heart couldn’t take it… my heart is broken it’s a big pain…so difficult.”

Robert Springs continues to mourn the loss of 7-month-old son Adriel

Robert has remained mostly quiet since his son’s passing but recently took to Instagram to share a message with his 240k followers.

Robert shared what seemed to be a candid photo of himself holding his and Anny’s daughter Brenda with his right arm while cradling Adriel with his left arm.

“My children is what gets me through life and it’s obstacles to strive and keep on pushing,” Robert captioned his post.

“When I lost my mom my children brings air into my lungs this is tough for my family @anny_dr02 lean on me and I will lean on you. Adriel Hassan hold your grandmother and your uncle hands until I come home to you💔💔💔💔💔💔💔😭😭😭🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽”

Robert received an outpouring of support in the comments section. His followers, many of them fellow cast members from the 90 Day Fiance franchise, offered words of encouragement for the 44-year-old father of seven.

90 Day Fiance cast offers support to Robert and Anny

Colt Johnson’s mom, Debbie, wrote, “You both need to lean on each other. This is the most important thing to do right now. Be there and hold on tight. Never let go. My heart is breaking for you both and your families. Bless you, love can help get you through this. ❤️🙏😢”

Another 90 Day Fiance alum, Michael Jessen, commented, “Keep strong my friend 🙏🙏🙌🙌♥️♥️”

“All my prayers go to you and your family Robert 🙏,” read Amira Lollysa’s comment.

Emily Larina told Robert, “I’m so sorry for your loss. My heart goes out to you and Anny.”

Speaking of Anny, Robert’s wife of two-and-a-half years also left a comment, written in Spanish. It loosely translates in English to, “I feel so unhappy in this life …. My soul hurts, son of my life, my beautiful plump man I love you forever.”

Robert and Anny have received an outpouring of support following their unimaginable loss and we continue to keep them in our thoughts during this difficult time.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.