90 Day Fiance: Riley hires a P.I. to follow Violet to find out if she’s scoping out other men

In Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, new cast member Riley is taking the bull by the horns to discover whether Violet is being truthful.

In Episode 1, Riley made it clear that he struggles with trusting people, especially his significant others.

After being ghosted by his last love interest, Riley is hopeful the same thing won’t happen with his Vietnamese online girlfriend, Violet.

Admittedly, Riley is being “overly cautious” in his relationship with Violet and told TLC’s cameras that he felt as though there was “just something there with Violet that she’s just not telling me, or she’s not being as forthcoming” as he would need her to be.

Now, in a preview from Episode 2, which airs on Sunday, June 11, Riley gets a private investigator involved so he can be sure he’s not being lied to.

Riley meets up with a Vietnam-based private investigator named Phung Viet Thang. He explains to the P.I. that’s he about to travel to Vietnam to meet Violet in person for the first time and wants to know what exactly he’s getting himself into.

Riley takes matters into his own hands and hires a private investigator to take photos and videos of Violet

Riley says, “We’ve had some issues, so I’m looking for someone that can just make sure that she’s telling me now the real stories.”

The 48-year-old military veteran wants to find out whether Violet is divorced — after she tried to hide the fact and let it slip that her divorce was finalized — as well as whether she’s still putting herself out there on dating apps after some past shady behavior.

Riley shares, “We had a big falling out because of one of her lies, [so] I went back on the app just to see [if she was on it], and she was on the dating app using a different name.”

Thang agrees to follow Violet in her car and promises to take photos and videos of her while tracking her while she’s out and about.

Although Riley feels a bit “crazy” for taking such drastic measures, he doesn’t want to find himself in a situation like he has in the past and wants to ensure that Violet is the woman he wants to make his wife.

And, despite his apprehensions, Riley believes that Violet is worth the risk.

Riley and Violet have a unique way of showing each other affection

Riley describes Violet in Episode 1 as the “sweetest jerk” he’s ever met, and the two share an unusual way of expressing their love for each other.

Riley refuses to say “I love you” for fear of rejection, so instead, he gives Violet the middle finger.

He explained, “I don’t ever say I love you. Cuz whenever I say ‘I love you’ to a person, they leave,” Riley confessed.

Riley said that giving Violet the middle finger started because Violet told him that Vietnamese women mean the opposite of what they say. So, giving each other the middle finger is their way of expressing their love for each other.

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.